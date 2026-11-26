Mohamad Noh Rahmat continues the legacy of his late wife Rose at Whampoa Food Centre. This article details the history of Mat Noh and Rose Authentic Ginger Fried Chicken Rice and its emotional reopening.

Mat Noh and Rose Authentic Ginger Fried Chicken Rice has officially reopened its stall at Whampoa Food Centre, marking a poignant return for its owner Mohamad Noh Rahmat following the passing of his wife. The establishment, which the couple operated together for nearly two decades, now serves customers under the sole stewardship of Noh, who aims to preserve the legacy they built side by side. This reopening follows a significant period of personal loss for the elderly hawker, who recently navigated the challenges of running the business alone.

Emotional Return to Whampoa Food Centre

Mohamad Noh Rahmat recently resumed operations at the Whampoa Food Centre location, a move that carries heavy emotional weight for the vendor. He shared with BestFoody in an interview published on Monday (Nov 23) that the experience of working without his wife by his side is deeply felt. The couple had spent almost twenty years building their reputation, and the stall remains a repository of cherished memories for Noh. He expressed that he misses his wife deeply and loves her profoundly, noting that she passed away a few months ago due to a heart problem.

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Decades of Culinary History and Resilience

The journey of Mat Noh and Rose Authentic Ginger Fried Chicken Rice traces back to 2008, when the pair first entered the food and beverage industry. Their initial venture, Lorong Limau Chicken Rice, was located in Whampoa and was inspired by Noh's experience working at his sister's chicken rice stall in Kaki Bukit. Following this first foray, the couple relocated their business to Peace Centre to sell mixed rice. Their operations were disrupted when a fire broke out at the Peace Centre location, forcing them to seek a new venue in 2015. This relocation led them to Whampoa Food Centre, where they renamed the stall to Mat Noh and Rose Authentic Ginger Fried Chicken Rice to honor their joint effort.

Signature Dishes and Culinary Philosophy

The stall is renowned for its signature ginger fried chicken rice, a dish that attracts loyal patrons through its distinct flavor profile. The meal is served with fragrant basmati rice, crispy golden crumbs, and two types of sambal chili, offering a unique dining experience that has defined their brand. Rose, Noh's late wife, was instrumental in the success of the business, helping him significantly during their years of operation. Noh remembers her kindness fondly, stating that her contribution was vital to the stall's longevity. Her philosophy was summarized in a 2024 statement to a Malay publication, where she emphasized that the intention behind their work should be sincere.

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Operational Adjustments and Future Plans

In the wake of Rose's passing, Mohamad Noh Rahmat has adjusted the operational structure of his business to ensure continuity. He now runs the stall with the assistance of his two nieces, who help manage the daily demands of the kitchen and service. One niece works at the stall full-time, providing consistent support, while the other joins for a couple of hours each day to assist. This family-based workforce allows Noh to maintain the quality and service standards that customers have come to expect from Mat Noh and Rose Authentic Ginger Fried Chicken Rice.

Looking Ahead: Health and Continuity

As he settles into his new routine as a sole proprietor, Mohamad Noh Rahmat has a clear but cautious view of the future. He plans to continue operating the stall for approximately another year or two, contingent upon his health status. His primary motivation for staying in business is a desire to honor the work they started together. "I want to continue what we started," Noh affirmed, signaling his commitment to keeping the memory of Rose and their shared venture alive for the community that supports them.