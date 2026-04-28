Hawkers Omakase: Singapore's First Hawker-Led Omakase Experience

Singapore's food scene takes a bold leap forward with Hawkers Omakase, a pioneering dining concept where six hawkers collaborate with KF Seetoh to create exclusive, multi-course menus. This event highlights the creativity and heritage of Singapore's hawkers, offering diners a unique omakase experience that blends tradition with innovation. From Peranakan delights to Cantonese classics, each course promises a surprise, showcasing the depth of hawker culinary artistry.

Singapore's culinary scene is set to be revolutionized with the launch of Hawkers Omakase , a groundbreaking dining experience that blends traditional hawker culture with the art of omakase.

This innovative concept, spearheaded by Makansutra founder and renowned food critic KF Seetoh, brings together six talented hawkers to craft exclusive, multi-course menus that showcase their heritage and culinary prowess. The initiative, which began on April 23, aims to highlight the often-overlooked skills and creativity of Singapore's hawkers, offering diners a unique opportunity to indulge in a chef-driven, surprise menu experience.

One of the standout participants is Zan Ho, the 43-year-old owner of Dulukala, a Bukit Merah stall known for its authentic Peranakan cuisine. For Hawkers Omakase, Zan has curated a five-course menu that includes inventive dishes like Otah Nasi Lemak Crispy Popiah, Shell Crab Bakwan Kepiting, Chincalok Kacang Botol Prawn Salad, and Sambal Keluak Penne Stingray. Zan's goal is to reintroduce younger generations to the rich traditions of Nyonya food, blending rare, labor-intensive recipes with modern twists.

Despite his initial reservations about deviating from traditional methods, Zan has embraced the challenge, collaborating with Seetoh to push culinary boundaries. The response from diners during the opening weekend has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the harmonious fusion of classic and contemporary flavors. Another featured hawker is Chik Ka Chung, the mastermind behind Chef Chik at Haig Road Hawker Centre, where he serves up Cantonese delicacies.

His six-course omakase menu includes standout dishes such as Seared Cheong Fun King Prawns in Bechamel Sauce, Chicken Mushroom Sausage Baked Rice, and Claypot Marbled Goby Fish Maw. With a background in high-end hotel kitchens, including Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza's Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Ka Chung brings a refined touch to his hawker fare.

The event, which runs until June 30, requires advance bookings of at least three days, as chefs meticulously source the freshest ingredients and prepare each session with care. Reservations are exclusively available to Maybank customers, who can secure their spots via Maybank cards or the bank's scan&pay app. The dining experience takes place at two locations: Kopi Haus at 148 Silat Avenue and Haig Road Market & Food Centre at 14 Haig Road.

Hawkers Omakase not only celebrates Singapore's vibrant hawker culture but also redefines it, offering a one-of-a-kind gastronomic adventure that bridges tradition and innovation





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hawkers Omakase Singapore Food Scene KF Seetoh Peranakan Cuisine Cantonese Dishes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore-Registered BMW Caught Refuelling with Subsidised Petrol in MalaysiaA Singaporean-registered BMW was spotted refuelling with Ron95 petrol at a Shell station in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, prompting action from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living. The incident highlights the enforcement of new regulations targeting misuse of fuel subsidies by foreign-registered vehicles.

Read more »

Family Moves to Johor Bahru After Significant Rent Increase in SingaporeA Singaporean family relocated to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, after their monthly rent was increased by over 43% from SGD $4,500 to $8,000 for the same apartment. The family founder, Michelle Hon, reports a better quality of life and reduced stress for her children, despite the increased commute time for work and social activities.

Read more »

Singapore Sees Rise in Pre-Marital Counselling as Couples Prioritize Practical ConcernsMore young couples in Singapore are seeking counselling before marriage, delaying weddings to address finances, career goals, and family expectations. Demand has risen 20% in the past year, reflecting a shift towards proactive relationship building.

Read more »

Singapore Residents Gain Control of Neighbourhood Improvement FundsResidents of Spottiswoode Park in Singapore will directly decide how to spend S$200,000 on local improvements through a new pilot initiative focused on community ownership and participatory budgeting. Ideas will be proposed and voted on by residents, with implementation planned for later this year.

Read more »

Singapore Navy Enhances Ties During Indian Naval Ship's First Port CallThe Singapore Navy is sharing expertise and strengthening diplomatic relations as the Indian naval ship INS Sunayna makes its first port call in Singapore under the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR initiative. The vessel, carrying naval officers from 16 countries, is on a four-day stop for joint maritime training before continuing its mission across the region.

Read more »

Tan Kang Yi Makes History as Singapore’s First Female Professional 3x3 Basketball PlayerTan Kang Yi, 25, overcame academic setbacks and parental support to become Singapore’s first female professional 3x3 basketball player. After a gap year and a chance encounter with her former coach, she turned pro in 2025 and later competed internationally with a Filipino team. She emphasizes self-motivation and mental resilience for young athletes.

Read more »