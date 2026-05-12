HDB designates Bedok, Bukit Panjang, and Tiong Bahru as 'senior citizen zones', investing in public facilities for over 110,000 elderly residents.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has announced the designation of Bedok, Bukit Panjang, and Tiong Bahru as 'senior citizen zones' in Singapore. These areas will receive substantial investments from the HDB in upgrading public facilities to better cater to the needs of the elderly. The chosen locations have certain advantages, such as being established towns with well-developed transportation hubs and commercial centers. In Tiong Bahru, for instance, it is next to Changi General Hospital, making healthcare easily accessible for senior citizens.

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) has named Bedok , Bukit Panjang , and Tiong Bahru as ' senior citizen zones ', where the government will invest in upgrading public facilities to cater to the needs of over 110,000 elderly residents in these established towns.

The sites are chosen due to their convenience, proximity to major hospitals, and high land prices. The HDB's Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme allows a S$6,600 renovation budget for each beneficiary household, including the addition of health gardens, rehab centres, covered walkways with benches, and fun fitness and social events for seniors. These senior citizen zones aim to provide a better quality of life for Singapore's ageing population and their families by offering a space within reach of hospitals and care systems





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Housing Policy Senior Citizen Welfare HDB Bedok Bukit Panjang Tiong Bahru Senior Citizen Zones Public Facilities Elderly Residents Healthcare Convenience Upgrading Proximity Investments Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme Renovation Budget Health Gardens Rehab Centres Covered Walkways Benches Fun Fitness And Social Events For Seniors Better Quality Of Life Elderly Population Families Ease Family Stress Property Sales Elderly Singaporeans To 'Work Till They Drop' Garbage Bin Caught Fire At Punggol HDB Block Scenarist Playing Pet Sematary IDCAM's New Novel Series Sphere Clinic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A 39-year lease and still in demand – Why are these HDB flats still selling so well?In Q1 2026, some of the oldest HDB flats, with as little as 39 years left on their leases, were still being actively transacted. In several cases, these units were not just moving, but holding firm at consistent price levels.This trend is not random.

Read more »

Unique Homes in Mature Estates Attract Million-Dollar Resale TransactionsBuoyed by the strong pricing power of their heritage charm and city-fringe location, mature estates like Tiong Bahru in Bukit Merah continue to draw buyers with million-dollar HDB transactions. This latest sale reflects how buyers are prioritising space, heritage, and location over lease tenure alone.

Read more »

3 arrested by Malaysia police over Skudai fatal shooting, victim worked in SingaporeMalaysian police have arrested three locals, aged between 26 and 29, for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man outside an entertainment outlet in Skudai, Johor Bahru, on Saturday (May 9).

Read more »

Disturbing Recycling Bin Fire in Singapore, Arson Case in Malaysia, and Nybula's CECA SlurA recycling bin caught fire at a HDB block in Punggol, Singapore, prompting the Singapore Civil Defence Force to take action. A 32-year-old Malaysian man pleaded guilty to arson after setting fire to a debtor's home. Nybula, an Indian company, says the CECA deal has become a slur and decries racism against Indians.

Read more »