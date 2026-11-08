HDB February 2027 BTO and SBF Supply Set at 9,300 Homes

HDB announces February 2027 housing supply with 4,300 BTO flats and 5,000 SBF units across Bishan, Tampines, Tengah, and Toa Payoh. View key project details and flat availability now.

The Housing and Development Board ( HDB) has confirmed that the February 2027 Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise will provide approximately 4,300 new flats. These homes are distributed across four distinct towns, featuring projects in Bishan, Tampines, Tengah, and Toa Payoh. This major launch adds significant supply to the public housing market just before the turn of the decade.

Additionally, HDB will concurrently conduct a Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise comprising about 5,000 existing units. The combined total of new BTO and SBF homes brings the overall supply to roughly 9,300 homes for this period. This dual-launch strategy aims to cater to diverse household needs and budgets across central and eastern Singapore.

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Core Details of Sin Ming and Tampines Projects

The Sin Ming development in Bishan will offer around 1,070 flats with an estimated waiting time of under three years. The unit mix includes approximately 520 two-room Flexi flats, 80 three-room units, and 470 four-room flats. Located between Upper Thomson MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line and Marymount MRT station on the Circle Line, the site provides access to two major rail lines. A supermarket and preschool are planned within the development to enhance resident convenience.

In Tampines, the first project at Simei Road and Upper Changi Road will deliver around 460 flats. This launch includes approximately 120 five-room units, appealing to larger families seeking space in the east. The location is near Upper Changi MRT station on the Downtown Line and the Expo MRT interchange, which connects to the East-West Line. On-site amenities will include an eating house, minimart, and shops for daily essentials.

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Tampines Street 11 CCA and Tengah Brickland Supply

Tampines Street 11 will host a second project offering around 330 flats, with the majority designated for seniors. Specifically, the development will comprise approximately 240 Community Care Apartments (CCAs) and only 90 four-room flats. CCAs feature a mandatory Basic Service Package paid separately and are available to buyers aged 55 and older. The site is situated near Simei MRT station, catering to seniors wishing to remain in a familiar neighborhood.

Tengah's Brickland project will be the largest launch in the February exercise, providing around 1,280 flats. This constitutes approximately 30 percent of the total planned supply and features the highest number of five-room homes, with around 440 units. Residents will have access to future amenities near the Brickland MRT station on the North-South Line, targeted for completion in 2034. A mixed-use development nearby will further expand local facilities.

Toa Payoh Mount Pleasant and Market Impact

The Mount Pleasant BTO project in Toa Payoh will offer around 1,140 flats, including about 450 two-room Flexi, 90 three-room, and 600 four-room units. This is the precinct's second BTO launch, following the Prime development Mount Pleasant Crest which launched in October 2025. The site is adjacent to the future Mount Pleasant MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, providing direct rail access to Orchard and the city centre.

Families moving to Toa Payoh will benefit from proximity to schools such as SJI International and CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh). The development will feature an eating house, preschool, and active ageing centre on site. While the nearby Pan-Island Expressway offers driving convenience, residents in flats facing the highway may experience increased traffic noise and dust. This balanced mix of locations and unit types supports varied housing demands across Singapore.