HDB launches 1,310 short waiting time BTO flats in Sembawang Anchor

HDB will offer 1,310 BTO flats with a waiting time of two years and ten months at Sembawang Anchor in the November 2026 sales exercise, bringing total short waiting time flats launched this year to 4,661. Other projects in Bayshore and Tengah will also be launched, with wait times of just over three years.

The Housing and Development Board ( HDB) will offer 1,310 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats with a waiting time of less than three years at Sembawang Anchor in the upcoming November BTO sales exercise, it said on Sunday (Nov 1).

The project has a waiting time of two years and 10 months. These flats bring the total number of shorter waiting time (SWT) flats launched in 2026 to 4,661, exceeding HDB's target of over 4,000 SWT flats this year. Almost one in four BTO flats launched in 2026 will be SWT flats.

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Shorter Waiting Time Flats Targets

Together with the 4,690 SWT flats launched last year, HDB will have offered a total of 9,351 such flats over two years, putting it on track to meet its target of launching 12,000 SWT flats from 2025 to 2027. This reflects HDB's continued efforts to provide a steady supply of flats with shorter waiting times to meet Singaporeans' housing needs. Sembawang Anchor is located in the new Sembawang North housing area, between Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive.

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It will comprise six residential blocks, including an integrated block with sold and rental flats. The project offers 1,310 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats. There will be a preschool, eating house, supermarket and shops located within the project, offering convenient access to everyday amenities.

Additionally, there are plans for a new neighbourhood centre and an adjacent 1ha park nearby to offer more shopping, dining and recreational options. Other nearby amenities include Sembawang Mart, Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub housing a hawker centre, a polyclinic, an indoor sports hall, an ActiveSG gym and a swimming pool. Homebuyers who wish to get their flats earlier will also be able to consider units at two other projects this month.

November BTO Flats Supply Overview

Flats at the projects in Bayshore and Tengah, each with a waiting time of three years and two months, will also be launched for sale in the upcoming exercise. Together, the three projects will offer 2,875 flats with waiting times of around three years or less, making up more than a third of the approximately 7,960 flats to be launched in the November exercise.

The Bayshore Oasis project is located in the new Bayshore estate in Bedok, between Bayshore Drive and Bayshore Walk. It will comprise four residential blocks, including an integrated block with sold and rental flats. A total of 855 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats at the project will be offered for sale, with residents having access to a preschool, minimart and shops within the development, as well as dining and retail shops along Bayshore Drive.

Residents will have easy access to green spaces and recreational facilities, such as a proposed park next to the project and East Coast Park via walking and cycling paths, said HDB. It added that the estate will be served by bus services and the Thomson-East Coast Line, including Bayshore MRT station and the upcoming Bedok South MRT station. The other project, Plantation Dew in Tengah, will offer 710 flats, including 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen flats.

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Plantation Dew White Flat Flexibility

It is located in Tengah's Plantation District and is bounded by Tengah Garden Avenue, Plantation Walk and an upcoming park. Comprising five residential blocks with both sold and rental flats, the project will also be the third BTO project to offer white flats, which come with an open-concept layout without internal partition walls between living and bedroom spaces, giving more flexibility in customisation.

This is also the first time the white flat option will be extended to 5-room flats, in addition to 3-room and 4-room flats. White flats were earlier offered in Crawford Heights and Mount Pleasant Crest. Depending on their needs and preferences, buyers can create larger bedrooms, more spacious living and dining areas, or dedicated spaces for working from home and hobbies, said HDB. The project's amenities include an eating house, minimart, shops, a preschool and an upcoming park.

November BTO Sales Exercise Timing

It will also be within walking distance of the upcoming JE2 MRT station on the Jurong Region Line. HDB will also offer four other projects in the November sales exercise in Bedok, Geylang, Toa Payoh and Yishun. More details on all seven projects, including their classification categories, will be announced when the exercise starts, HDB said. The timing of this sales exercise represents a strategic adjustment from its originally scheduled date in October.

The move to November was implemented to provide potential flat buyers with sufficient time to review their housing plans thoroughly. This additional period allows applicants to apply for a Housing and Development Board Flat Eligibility letter, particularly in light of the recent revisions to income ceilings, ensuring that applicants are well-prepared and financially assessed before participating in the ballot.