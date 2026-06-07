HDB Launches 6,800 BTO Flats Across Five Estates in June 2026, Expands Third Child Priority Scheme

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 6,800 Build-To-Order flats across seven projects in five estates including Sembawang, Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Bishan and Woodlands. Sembawang has the largest supply with 2,000 units. Shorter waiting times of under three years are available for 2,500 flats. The Third Child Priority Scheme quota increases from 5% to 10% from this launch, benefiting larger families.

The Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) will be launching 6,800 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in five estates in the June 2026 sales exercise. In total, seven BTO projects across Ang Mo Kio , Bishan, Bukit Merah , Sembawang and Woodlands will be offered.

The largest number of units will be in Sembawang, estimated at 2,000 units according to HDB's MyNiceHome website. Two projects near Sembawang MRT station offer diverse options: one provides 1,130 units ranging from two-room flexi, three-, four-, five-room to 3Gen flats; the other, bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive, will offer 870 units in two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room configurations.

These are the first of three projects planned for Sembawang North estate, with two more launches expected over the next two years to bring young families closer to their parents residing in the area. In Bukit Merah, the upcoming Berlayar estate was announced in September 2025 and has generated strong interest.

It represents a key step in transforming the Greater Southern Waterfront into a residential estate and offers 1,960 units consisting of two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats, providing residents a unique harbourfront living experience close to nature. Bounded by Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Rise, the first project in Ang Mo Kio has 570 two-room flexi and four-room flats, while another project along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2 will offer 480 three- and four-room units.

Both Ang Mo Kio projects are exceptionally family-friendly, with a whooping 11 schools in the vicinity including kindergartens, primary and secondary schools and a junior college. Meanwhile, a new project along Woodgrove Avenue near Treehaus Park in Woodlands will have 640 units in two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room layouts. HDB also announced that 2,500 of the 6,800 flats, which is more than a third of the total, will have shorter waiting times of around three years or less.

Specifically, the Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook projects in the new Sembawang North estate will have waiting periods of two years and seven months, and two years and nine months respectively. The Berlayar estate in Bukit Merah will have waiting times to be confirmed. Families with three or more children will receive added support through the enhanced Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS).

From this June 2026 sales launch, the allocation quota under the TCPS will be increased from up to 5 percent to up to 10 percent. The scheme grants priority to Singapore Citizen families with three or more Singaporean children when balloting for BTO or Sale of Balance Flats (SBF), increasing their chances of securing a flat





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HDB BTO Flats June 2026 Sales Sembawang Ang Mo Kio Bukit Merah Woodlands Third Child Priority Scheme TCPS Build-To-Order Singapore Housing Flat Allocation

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