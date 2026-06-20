HDB Launches 6,952 BTO Flats Across Seven Projects in Singapore

Singapore's Housing and Development Board (HDB) has launched 6,952 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across seven projects in the country, including two prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah.

Singapore 's Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) has launched 6,952 Build-To-Order ( BTO ) flats across seven projects in the country. The launch includes two prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah, which are highly anticipated developments.

The HDB has also doubled the allocation quota under the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS), giving families with three or more children a better chance of securing a flat. The move comes as Singapore continues efforts to support larger families while maintaining a steady supply of public housing amid strong demand. One of the biggest changes in this launch is the enhancement of the TCPS.

According to the HDB, the quota reserved for eligible families with three or more children has increased from up to 5 per cent to up to 10 per cent of flats offered under BTO and Sale of Balance Flats exercises. The launch also includes about 2,300 two-room Flexi flats, making up nearly one-third of all units offered. These flats are primarily for first-time singles and seniors. Applications for the June exercise are open until June 24 through HDB's online portal.

A computer ballot, rather than application timing, determines who gets shortlisted. The continued rollout of new flats suggests that housing supply is a central priority. The HDB said it is prepared to launch more than 55,000 flats between 2025 and 2027 if demand requires it. The latest launch is about more than securing a home for many Singaporeans.

It's a balance between affordability, family support, and access to well-located housing. More housing supply helps, but buyers still need to choose carefully, stay within budget and focus on a home that fits their long-term needs rather than chasing the most popular project





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