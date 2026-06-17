HDB launches 6,952 flats in June BTO exercise, offers higher quota for larger families

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has launched 6,952 flats in the June 2026 Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise, with two Prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah. The BTO exercise offers a variety of flat types ranging from two-room Flexi to 3Gen flats to meet the diverse housing needs and budgets of Singaporeans. Eligible families with three or more children will also be allocated a higher quota starting from the June BTO exercise.

The Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) on Wednesday (Jun 17) launched 6,952 flats in the June 2026 Build-to-Order ( BTO ) sales exercise, with two Prime projects in Bishan and Bukit Merah.

The BTO exercise offers a variety of flat types ranging from two-room Flexi to 3Gen flats to meet the diverse housing needs and budgets of Singaporeans. Eligible families with three or more children will also be allocated a higher quota starting from the June BTO exercise. To provide greater support for larger families, HDB has enhanced the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS) and this will start from the June BTO exercise.

The TCPS allocation quota will be increased from up to 5 per cent to up to 10 per cent for the flats offered in BTO and Sale of Balance (SBF) sales exercises. It will also be expanded to include families expecting their third child. Applications for the June BTO exercise are open until Jun 24, and can be made online via the HDB flat portal.

Those who want to participate in the current exercise must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility letter when they submit their application. For the next BTO exercise in October, HDB said it will launch about 7,960 flats in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun. An assisted living public housing concept that integrates senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and services, will also be offered in Toa Payoh.

HDB will continue to monitor the housing demand closely and are prepared to offer more than 55,000 flats from 2025 to 2027, if necessary. A subsidy clawback is an amount that homeowners of Plus and Prime flats must pay back to HDB when they sell their flats. These flats come with higher subsidies to keep them affordable. They also come with tighter sale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period.

Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, noted that Bishan has traditionally been a popular housing estate among young couples, and that the significant number of two-room flats offered will also attract singles working in the area or in the surrounding areas. The Application levels for Berlayar Rise in Bukit Merah are also expected to be high as the scarcity of land in this area is a known fact among buyers, especially for seafronting units.

The subsidy recovery percentages, or clawback rates, of the two Prime BTO projects in June's exercise are comparable to the previous BTO projects. The 10 per cent clawback rate is also unlikely to deter eager applicants, said Mr Lim, as the Bishan Terraces BTO project had the same clawback rate but still saw strong first-timer demand for its two-room Flexi and four-room flats.

This shows that buyers may be willing to accept resale restrictions where the location and price proposition remain compelling. Similarly, the 14 per cent clawback rate for the Bukit Merah project is unlikely to deter demand as it is expected to draw strong interest from buyers seeking an early foothold in Berlayar. The rate could raise eventual resale costs, but is unlikely to be a major deterrent given the project's location and longer-term growth potential within the Greater Southern Waterfront.

At 1,976 units, Berlayar Rise is the largest BTO project in the current sales exercise and this should help drive interest from singles and families looking to live in a city-fringe location. Mr Lim also noted that the significant number of two-room Flexi flats offered in the BTO exercise will also attract singles working in the area or in the surrounding areas





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HDB BTO Prime Projects Larger Families Third Child Priority Scheme TCPS Subsidy Clawback

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