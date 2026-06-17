HDB Launches June 2025 BTO Exercise with 6,952 Flats, Expands Support for Larger Families

Singapore's Housing & Development Board (HDB) has launched its June 2025 Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise featuring 6,952 flats across seven projects. The launch includes a large number of 2-room Flexi flats for singles and seniors, SWT flats with shorter waits, and the first Lakeview project. Additionally, the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS) will be enhanced with a higher quota and expanded eligibility.

The Housing & Development Board ( HDB ) launched its June 2025 Build-to-Order ( BTO ) sales exercise, offering a total of 6,952 flats across seven projects located in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, and Woodlands.

This launch includes a significant proportion of 2-room Flexi flats, with approximately 2,300 units spread across six projects, specifically designed to cater to the housing needs of singles and elderly residents. Among the seven projects, three are classified as Standard, two as Plus, and two as Prime. The Plus and Prime flats come with a mandatory 10-year Minimum Occupation Period and a subsidy recovery clause, which ranges from eight to 14 percent upon resale.

Notably, the exercise features the first of two planned BTO projects in the Lakeview area, providing 1,221 units. Additionally, over 2,500 Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats are included, with estimated wait times of three years or less, available at Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook, offering a faster move-in option for applicants. Applications for this sales exercise are open from June 17 to June 24, 2025, and must be submitted online via the HDB Flat Portal.

In a related announcement, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat stated that the Third Child Priority Scheme (TCPS) will be enhanced to provide stronger support for families with three or more children. Starting from this June exercise, the TCPS allocation quota will be doubled from five percent to ten percent.

Furthermore, the scheme's eligibility will be expanded to include families who are expecting their third child, not just those who already have three. This policy adjustment aims to encourage larger families by giving them a better chance at securing a BTO flat. The HDB advised applicants to strategically consider their choices to improve their odds of securing a flat.

It recommended monitoring real-time application rates for different projects during the sales period and considering applying for projects with lower demand, specifically those with an application rate of around one or lower. The next BTO sales exercise is scheduled for October 2025, which will offer around 7,960 flats in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh, and Yishun.

Looking ahead, HDB emphasized its commitment to monitor housing demand closely and stated that it is prepared to offer more than 55,000 flats annually from 2025 to 2027 if required, ensuring a steady and responsive supply of public housing





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HDB BTO Singapore Housing 2-Room Flexi Shorter Waiting Time Third Child Priority Scheme Chee Hong Tat Public Housing Flat Launch

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