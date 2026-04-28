HDB Launches Major Renovation Projects to Enhance Living Conditions for Over 30,000 Households

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has unveiled a new round of renovations across 27 estates, backed by S$130 million in government funding. The initiative includes the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) and the Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP), aimed at improving infrastructure and supporting elderly residents. Meanwhile, economic pressures from global fuel shocks and local unemployment challenges continue to impact communities.

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has announced a new wave of renovations across 27 estates nationwide, marking a significant investment in improving living conditions for HDB residents.

Backed by government funding exceeding S$130 million, this initiative will enhance the lives of over 30,000 households. The projects are divided into two key programs: the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) and the Silver Upgrading Programme (SUP). Since its inception in 2007, the NRP has undertaken 246 renovation projects across 16 batches, with the government allocating over S$1.6 billion to benefit approximately 315,500 households.

As of March this year, 141 projects have been completed, while the remaining 105 are still under construction. The SUP, launched in 2024, will focus on 10 new HDB estates, including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, and Queenstown, with work set to commence in the second half of the year and conclude by the second half of 2028. This program aims to support elderly residents by introducing senior-friendly facilities, benefiting over 9,000 households.

To date, around 14,400 households have already benefited from the SUP. Residents have provided feedback on common renovation needs, such as constructing fitness trails for seniors, adding clearer directional signs to aid navigation, and installing yellow warning lines to prevent tripping hazards.

Additionally, there is a demand for more sheltered rest areas, wheelchair-friendly community gardens, and covered fitness spaces. HDB remains committed to creating inclusive and welcoming communities for residents of all ages, ensuring that every individual has a place they can truly call home.

Meanwhile, economic challenges continue to impact vulnerable populations across Southeast Asia. The ongoing fuel shocks stemming from the Middle East conflict have disproportionately affected the poorest communities, exacerbating financial strain and uncertainty. In Singapore, families are also grappling with personal struggles, such as unemployment. One resident shared the heartbreaking experience of watching their father, who has been unemployed for two years, struggle to secure job interviews at the age of 50.

The emotional toll of seeing a parent lose their sense of purpose is profound, highlighting the broader societal challenges faced by older workers in today's competitive job market





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HDB Renovations Neighbourhood Renewal Programme Silver Upgrading Programme Singapore Housing Economic Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASEAN Youth Fellowship: Forging Regional Connections and Driving Impact Across Southeast AsiaThe ASEAN Youth Fellowship (AYF) has become a transformative platform for young leaders across Southeast Asia, fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and regional impact. Launched in 2018, the programme brings together changemakers from diverse sectors, including public service, activism, and entrepreneurship. Through dialogue sessions, learning journeys, and networking events, fellows engage with senior policymakers and peers, building connections and trust. The programme’s emphasis on regional partnerships has been particularly impactful for participants like Ms Serene Cai, Mr Edward Yee, and Mr Quah Zheng Wei, who have leveraged their AYF experiences to drive initiatives in telehealth, AI, and digital trust. Beyond professional growth, the fellowship has fostered enduring relationships among participants, creating a lasting community of young leaders committed to addressing shared challenges in the region.

Read more »

DBS Launches S$10 Million Cashback Program to Ease Cost of LivingSingapore's largest bank, DBS, will offer S$10 million in cashback redemptions from August to September to help consumers with daily expenses like groceries and hawker meals. The initiative also includes support for SMEs in AI adoption through workshops and advisory services. Senior Minister of State Jeffrey Siow emphasized shared responsibility in addressing economic strain.

Read more »

Singapore Launches Year-Long Anti-Sexual Crime CampaignA new public awareness campaign titled 'Don't be a bystander! SPOT it. Report it.' has been launched in Singapore to combat sexual crimes. The campaign focuses on encouraging public intervention and reporting, particularly in public spaces, and addresses a recent rise in molest cases.

Read more »

UN begins NPT review conference amid tensions over Iran's nuclear programmeThe United Nations kicked off a month-long conference to review the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on April 27, 2026, amid controversy over Iran's selection as a vice president of the meeting. The US criticized the move, calling it 'beyond shameful,' while Iran dismissed the statement as 'baseless and politically motivated.' The conference aims to assess compliance with the 1970 treaty, which seeks to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Read more »

SAF Regular Found Dead in YishunA 24-year-old Singapore Armed Forces regular was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Yishun on Monday morning. Police are investigating the case as an unnatural death.

Read more »