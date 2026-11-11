HDB November 2026 BTO Launch Sees Four Applications Per Flat Across Six Towns

Singapore Housing Development Board's November 2026 Build‑to‑Order launch attracted 31,776 applications for 7,964 flats, with four applicants per unit on average and intense competition in Toa Payoh Hillside and Plantation Dew.

The Housing Development Board announced that its November 2026 Build‑to‑Order (BTO) launch received 31,776 applications for 7,964 flats as of the midday check on 10 November. The average number of applications per flat across the six towns was four, signalling robust demand for new public housing.

Overall Demand and Distribution

Demand exceeded supply in every town. Bedok attracted the most applicants, hosting two projects that together offered the largest supply. In contrast, Tengah drew fewer than half the applications of Bedok, but its smaller supply meant the highest overall application rate. The total of 7,964 flats spread across the towns produced an even distribution of applications, with each unit receiving roughly four bids on average.

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Competitive Landscape for Specific Flat Types

First‑time single buyers faced intense competition across all six towns, including Sembawang Anchor, where three applicants applied for each flat. Plantation Dew in Tengah led with 16.8 first‑time single applicants per unit, more than double the next highest of 7.7 at Chencharu Acres in Yishun. Among seniors and family groups for two‑room Flexi flats, Tengah also recorded the highest application rates.

For first‑time families, demand for two‑room Flexi flats remained modest, staying below one applicant per flat in five of the six towns. Tengah was the only exception, with 1.4 applicants per unit. Toa Payoh Hillside's Community Care Apartments (CCAs) were counted separately, receiving 451 applications for 256 units, or 1.8 applicants per apartment. This launch marked the first CCA offering after the eligibility age was lowered from 65 to 55.

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Toa Payoh Hillside: Prime Project Turns Competitive

As the sole Prime project in the November launch, Toa Payoh Hillside attracted strong interest, with 5,407 applications for 584 four‑room flats-its highest application count across any town and flat type. Competition was especially fierce among second‑timer families, with 38.3 applicants per flat compared to 6.1 for first‑timer families. Excluding CCAs, the project still received 8,306 applications for 1,176 two‑room Flexi and four‑room flats, an average of 7.1 applicants per flat-a figure higher than Plantation Dew's overall 6.2.

Plantation Dew's Appeal and Flexibility Options

Plantation Dew in Tengah presented a strong package of shorter waiting times and optional White Flat layouts. It attracted 5.0 first‑time family applicants per four‑room flat, the second‑highest rate after Toa Payoh Hillside. The project also offered five‑room and 3Gen categories, drawing 3.5 first‑time family applicants per flat. Plantation Dew was the only launch to offer 3Gen flats and Singapore's first five‑room White Flats, though figures do not break down interest by layout type. The limited supply of 168 four‑room flats likely intensified competition for these units.

Bayshore Projects Lead in Bedok

Bedok's two Bayshore projects received a combined 9,191 applications, making the town the most popular overall. The strong response was driven by proximity to Bayshore MRT station and East Coast Park. Among first‑time families, the combined application rate for four‑room flats was 2.8 applicants per unit, slightly above the median of 2.4 for three‑room and larger flats. Competition intensified for Bayshore Sails' 90 three‑room flats, the only three‑room units in the launch, where second‑timer families reached 48.3 applicants per flat-the highest recorded for three‑room and larger units in November.

Implications for Buyers and Future Planning

These figures highlight that buyers seeking specific flat types and applicant groups must carefully assess application rates for their preferred units. The intense competition in prime projects and the availability of innovative layouts such as White Flats and 3Gen units suggest that future BTO launches may continue to attract concentrated interest, especially where supply remains limited. The Housing Development Board will likely refine its allocation strategies to balance demand and fairness across the diverse applicant base, ensuring that public housing continues to meet Singapore's evolving needs.