HDB to offer 2,520 BTO flats with wait times of around three years or less in June sales exercise

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 2,520 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats with wait times of around three years or less in the upcoming June BTO sales exercise. These flats, which will be offered across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio, will make up more than a third of around 6,900 flats that will be launched.

The Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) will offer 2,520 Build-to-Order ( BTO ) flats with wait times of around three years or less in the upcoming June BTO sales exercise.

These flats, which will be offered across three projects in Sembawang and Ang Mo Kio, will make up more than a third of around 6,900 flats that will be launched. The two projects in Sembawang, Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook, have wait times of less than three years. Sembawang Portico will have a wait time of two years and seven months, while Sembawang Brook will have a wait time of two years and nine months.

The third project, Kebun Baru Ridge in Ang Mo Kio, will have a wait time of three years and one month. The two projects in Sembawang are located in the new Sembawang North estate. Sembawang Portico, bounded by Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive, will comprise three residential blocks including an integrated block with sold and rental flats. Sembawang Brook will comprise five residential blocks, including a rental block, and is bounded by Admiralty Street and Sungei Sembawang.

The project will offer 1,160 units of 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen flats for multi-generation families who wish to live together, said HDB. Residents of Sembawang Portico and Sembawang Brook, which are adjacent to each other, can look forward to earlier access to amenities such as cooked food, childcare centres, a minimart and bus services.

HDB said these amenities will be operational about six months after the first batch of residents collect their keys under new measures by the multi-agency BTO Coordination Committee. Measures aimed at shortening the time between the completion of flats and the readiness of key amenities were first announced by the Ministry of National Development during the Committee of Supply 2026.

HDB said residents can also visit the nearby Sun Plaza for more dining and retail options, or head to Bukit Canberra, which is an integrated sports and community hub next to Sembawang MRT station. The hub houses a hawker centre, polyclinic and recreational facilities such as an indoor sports hall, ActiveSG gym and swimming complex. Situated along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, Kebun Baru Ridge will comprise three residential blocks with 485 units of 3-room and 4-room flats.

The project will also feature amenities including a minimart and an eating house. Additional dining and retail options are also available at the nearby Mayflower Shopping and Food Centre, Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre, and Ang Mo Kio Town Centre. Residents will have easy access to public transport nodes, with the Mayflower MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line just a short bus ride away.

To offer flats with shorter wait times, HDB works closely with other government agencies in early planning to identify and prioritise project sites available earlier. This enables us to bring forward the design and planning process so that construction can commence even before the project is launched for sale. By the time flat applicants book a unit in such projects, construction would be well underway.

Apart from Sembawang Portico, Sembawang Brook and Kebun Baru Ridge, four other projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah and Woodlands will be offered in the June BTO sales exercise. About 12,000 HDB flats with shorter wait times to be launched by 2027, surpassing total of past 5 year





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HDB BTO Flats Wait Times Sembawang Ang Mo Kio June Sales Exercise Singapore

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Men Bagel House to Implement GST Starting June 1 After 12 Years of AbsorptionAfter a decade of absorbing GST to keep prices stable, Singapore's popular Two Men Bagel House will begin charging the tax from June 1 across all outlets except its Punggol branch, citing unsustainable cost pressures and the need to adapt to survive.

Read more »

Car crashes into dry riser at Bedok HDB block, driver hospitalisedA 69-year-old female driver was hospitalised after her car veered onto a walkway at a Bedok HDB block and collided with a dry riser. The incident occurred on June 5 evening along the driveway between blocks 201 and 202 Bedok North Street 1. Minister of State Tan Kiat How expressed relief that no pedestrians or other motorists were injured, noting the accident happened during evening rush hour. Emergency responders attended the scene, and police investigations are ongoing while infrastructure repairs are planned.

Read more »

HDB Resale Prices Edge Up, Suggesting Market Has StabilisedSingapore's HDB resale market has seen modest growth in May, with prices and transaction volumes recovering from a slight pullback in April. However, the broader trend suggests that the resale market has largely stabilised.

Read more »

Man flees after crashing car, arrested after 5-hour standoff with police at Yishun flat for suspected drug offencesA 32-year-old man was arrested for traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences following a five-hour standoff with police at a Yishun HDB flat on Saturday (June 6). The man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and subsequently arrested after a car he was driving crashed into a parked car and the void deck of Block 150 Yishun Street 11.

Read more »