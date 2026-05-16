HDB Upgrading Works For Over S$253 Million, Including 18,000 Flats, Under Home Improvement Programme (HIP)

The Housing and Development Board has announced that over S$253 million (US$198 million) will be allocated for the upgrading works of 18,000 Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats across the country. The flats will undergo renovations to address common maintenance issues like spalling concrete and ceiling leaks. To benefit from these works, residents are encouraged to sign up through the HIP program, especially for those with seniors in their households. The improvements are heavily subsidized and government-funded for Singaporean households.

More than S$253 million will be allocated for upgrading works , stated the Housing and Development Board, and this includes 18,000 HDB flats across the country which are set to receive over S$253 million (US$198 million) to upgrade them.

The Home Improvement Programme (HIP) aims to address common maintenance issues like spalling concrete and ceiling leaks in older flats, thereby improving the living conditions for seniors and other residents. The initiative also provides improvements and essential facilities to ensure basic safety needs are met. Various optional improvements are available to residents, with the cost varying based on the flat type





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Public Policy Housing Development Board Home Improvement Programme (HIP) Upgrading Works S$253 Million Selecting Flats Common Maintenance Issues Living Conditions Obtaining Subsidies Optional Improvements Range Of Items Elderly Friendly Fittings Enhancement For Active Seniors (EASE) Programm

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