Singapore coach Gavin Lee calls Brazil match surreal, contract extension likely

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee prepares his 149th-ranked Lions for matches against Paraguay and Brazil, as the Asian Cup postponement leads to a likely contract extension.

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee has described the opportunity to face Brazil and their coach Carlo Ancelotti as surreal. The Lions are set to host Brazil on Nov 17 at the National Stadium in the Kallang Football Series Singapore.

Brazil are ranked sixth in the world, while Paraguay are 33rd, and Singapore are 149th. Lee, 36, said going up against Ancelotti, who won his first Champions League with AC Milan in 2003, is like facing someone you see on TV. He added that he will take a moment to appreciate the situation before kick-off. Ancelotti, 67, was appointed Brazil coach in May 2025 and has won five European Cups and league titles in France, England, Spain and Germany.

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Singapore Squad Faces Top Ranked Opponents

Singapore will open the quadrangular series against Paraguay on Nov 13, before playing Brazil on Nov 17. Japan, ranked 17th, will play Brazil on Nov 14 and Paraguay on Nov 17. Lee will face Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro, 64, who led Paraguay at the recent World Cup where they knocked out Germany to reach the Round of 16. Lee said the games against top sides are a very important step for his team's preparation for the 2027 Asian Cup.

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He wants his players to be overloaded and pushed to see what of their football survives and what needs to be better. Captain Hariss Harun admitted the 6-0 loss to Malaysia last month is still in the players' minds. He said the team was shell-shocked and the performance was not something they are proud of, but they have used it as a reference to rectify mistakes.

The Asian Cup, originally scheduled for January, has been postponed to December next year due to security concerns in Saudi Arabia. Singapore qualified for the first time and were drawn with Australia, Iraq and Tajikistan in Group D. Lee said the main question is what they will do with the extra time, and it is on them to respond well and use it wisely to become the best possible version of themselves.

Football Association Extends Head Coach Contract

The postponement has led the Football Association of Singapore to move to extend Lee's contract. Lee took over on an interim basis in June 2025 and was appointed permanently until mid-2027 after guiding Singapore to a 2-1 win in Hong Kong. He said discussions have taken place and an official announcement will be made in due time. He added that it is natural because they started a project together and want to see it through.

The delay has also reinvigorated players in Lee's 24-man squad. Defender Joshua Pereira, 29, whose last appearance was in March 2023, has earned a recall after helping Geylang International to the top of the Singapore Premier League. He said he will keep working and putting in consistent performances to stake a claim. Midfielder Joel Chew, 26, said he prioritizes getting as much playing time as possible and doing what he loves to the best of his abilities.