Health Authorities Track Passengers of Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship MV Hondius

Health authorities across four continents are trying to find and monitor passengers who disembarked the MV Hondius, a cruise ship affected by a deadly outbreak of hantavirus, before the outbreak was detected. Spanish authorities expect over 140 passengers and crew members to reach the Spanish island of Tenerife this weekend.

Health authorities across four continents are trying to track down and monitor passengers who disembarked the ship before the deadly outbreak was detected. Passengers on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship , MV Hondius, watch epidemiologists board the boat in Praia during their voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, on May 6, 2026.

Spanish authorities are preparing to receive more than 140 passengers and crew members on board the vessel, expected to reach the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday or Sunday. At least three passengers have died, and several others are sick. The United States has agreed to send a plane to the Canary Islands to repatriate its citizens, and the British government will charter a plane to evacuate its citizens still on board.

The global health risk is considered low by the World Health Organization (WHO)





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship CNA WHO Repatriate Evacuate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Public Health Agencies Monitor MV Hondius Passengers for Hantavirus InfectionsResidents of several US states and Spanish nationals are being monitored or quarantined after hantavirus cases were confirmed aboard the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius.

Read more »

Singapore Authorities Seize Over 6,600 Illegal Health Products in Global CrackdownSingapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) removed 959 online listings and seized 6,641 units of illegal health products during a two-week Interpol-led operation. The crackdown targeted unregistered contact lenses, prescription medicines, and dermal fillers, with warnings issued about the dangers of self-medication and counterfeit products.

Read more »

Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship: Singapore Residents Evacuated and TestedThe news text reports on the evacuation of two Singapore residents from the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was hit by a hantavirus outbreak. The two residents were experiencing mild symptoms and were being tested for the virus. The risk of an outbreak in Singapore is considered low, given the country's strong public health response and the nature of hantavirus transmission.

Read more »

Singapore Residents from MV Hondius Cruise Ship Test Negative for Hantavirus, Remain in QuarantineTwo Singapore residents who traveled on the MV Hondius cruise ship and were tested for hantavirus have been confirmed negative but will remain in quarantine as a precaution. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) reported that the men, a Singaporean and a Singapore Permanent Resident, will undergo a 30-day quarantine followed by 45 days of phone surveillance. The CDA is monitoring the situation closely, while the WHO has reported eight global cases, including three deaths.

Read more »