Health Ministry Raises MediSave Withdrawal Limit For HIV Drugs, Announces Increase In Financial Assistance For Patients

The Ministry of Health in Singapore announced an increase in the MediSave withdrawal limit for HIV drugs by $300 per month, from $550 to $850, from June 1. This move aims to make HIV treatments more accessible and manageable for patients, who currently face substantial healthcare expenses related to antiretroviral therapy regimens. Additionally, the Health Ministry has established other financial assistance schemes to support HIV patients, such as the Medication Assistance Fund and MediFund. Patients can also seek support from their family members' MediSave accounts. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) reported that the number of new HIV cases in Singapore has been gradually decreasing over the years, but there was a slight increase in 2025, while sexual intercourse remains the main mode of HIV transmission.

The Ministry of Health will raise the MediSave withdrawal limit for HIV drugs from $550 to $850 monthly from June 1. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) reported that the number of new HIV cases in Singapore has been decreasing over the years, but there was a slight increase in 2025.

The agency stated that sexual intercourse remains the main mode of HIV transmission, accounting for 161 cases of 166 new cases detected last year. Speaking at the Singapore HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Congress 2026, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam announced that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will increase the MediSave withdrawal limit for HIV drugs from $550 to $850 monthly from June 1.

Other financial assistance schemes for HIV patients in Singapore include the Medication Assistance Fund and MediFund, and patients can also tap on their family members' MediSave accounts to pay for such treatments





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HIV Medisave Withdrawal Limit Financial Assistance Antiretroviral Therapy Regimens Health Ministry Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) Minister Of State For Health Rahayu Mahzam Singapore HIV Hepatitis And Sexually Transmitted Infections Cong Public Health Health Policy

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