Reports of abuse against healthcare workers have nearly doubled in two years. Singapore staff face unique challenges when aggressors are vulnerable patients requiring ongoing care.

Reports of abuse and harassment against healthcare workers have nearly doubled in two years, creating a complex crisis for Singapore's medical sector. The surge in incidents is driven by both actual increases in aggression and greater awareness of unacceptable behavior among medical staff. Protecting employees becomes significantly more complicated when the aggressors are vulnerable patients who still depend on their care for daily survival and medical needs.

Medical Staff Face Unacceptable Behavior at Work

Mary, a rehabilitation worker at Vanguard Healthcare, experienced this tension firsthand during a routine session last year. The twenty-nine-year-old, who has worked in healthcare for eight years, described feeling stunned when a male resident she had known for years began making sexually inappropriate remarks. She initially asked him to stop, but when he repeated the behavior, she ended the session and immediately informed her supervisor. Mary emphasized that the incident had no trigger, as she was professional and performing her usual exercises without provocation.

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She expressed that healthcare workers are human beings with feelings who need patience to serve others. Mary stated that she hoped the public could understand the emotional hurt caused by such actions. This case highlights the personal toll on staff members who are expected to maintain professionalism despite being subjected to verbal harassment or sexual comments from those they are trained to protect and assist.

Triplicate Workgroup Addresses Healthcare Harassment

The Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers confirmed that the increase in reports is consistent with growing confidence among staff to speak up. However, the workgroup noted that tackling abuse remains far from straightforward when the perpetrators are vulnerable patients. About two in three healthcare workers surveyed in 2023 had witnessed or experienced abuse, yet many incidents went unreported due to fears of repercussions or uncertainty over reporting channels.

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Reluctance to speak up also stems from an understanding that patients and their families may be undergoing extremely stressful moments. Dr. Gillian Lim, a senior consultant at the Institute of Mental Health, explained that many professionals enter the field with a passion to serve people when they are feeling the most ill. She noted that staff sometimes excuse certain behaviors because they attribute them to the illness causing the patient discomfort. Dr. Lim recalled a specific incident where a patient spat at her, kicked in her direction, and made sexually inappropriate remarks during a treatment review.

Dr. Lim stated that she made two police reports over harassment incidents during her medical career, including one involving that specific patient. Under the Tripartite Framework for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment in Healthcare, workers can make police reports at their discretion. The framework encourages reporting particularly when physical injuries are sustained or threats of harm are received. Public healthcare institutions are expected to assist workers in making these reports where necessary.

MOH Data Shows Rising Police Reports of Abuse

Official data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) reveals a sharp rise in formal complaints. The number of abuse and harassment cases involving public healthcare workers reported to the police rose from about 350 in 2023 to 550 in 2025. These MOH figures, released in September, underscore the escalating severity of the situation within the public healthcare system. The framework also states that institutions should consider providing post-incident support, such as time off to prepare for and attend police interviews.

The impact of such encounters extends well beyond the immediate incidents themselves, affecting the emotional well-being of staff who must continue their duties. Mr. Kalaivanan Dakshnamoorthy, the assistant director of nursing at the Institute of Mental Health, highlighted that many healthcare workers continue caring for other patients immediately after such encounters. They do so while simultaneously processing the deep emotional impact of what has occurred, balancing professional duty with personal trauma.

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Nursing Homes Struggle with Dementia Aggression

Protecting healthcare workers becomes even more complicated when the behavior linked to a patient's medical condition. Mr. Ronnie Poh, head of nursing at MWS Nursing Home in Eunos, noted that shouting and demeaning remarks from anxious family members can be deeply demoralizing for staff. These verbal abuses are often accompanied by physical aggression from residents with dementia, creating a dual challenge for nursing homes.

The situation requires a nuanced approach where staff must balance compassion for vulnerable individuals with the necessity of maintaining safety and dignity. The combination of dementia-related aggression and family stress creates an environment where abuse is frequent yet difficult to address through punitive measures alone. Healthcare institutions are now under pressure to develop better support systems that protect staff from both physical harm and the psychological wear of constant verbal harassment in long-term care settings.