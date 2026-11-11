Minmed Group Reports Cybersecurity Incident Affecting Teleconsultation and Screening Services

Minmed Group experienced a malicious cybersecurity incident affecting a standalone system for teleconsultation and screening. The group has secured the system, reported to authorities, and says clinical records were not affected.

Minmed Group has reported a malicious cybersecurity incident affecting a standalone system that supports its teleconsultation and health screening services. The healthcare provider said in a statement on November 11 that investigations so far show the incident was limited to that specific system, and clinical records were not affected.

Minmed Engages Cybersecurity Experts to Investigate Breach

Minmed said it could not provide further details while investigations are ongoing. The group said it acted immediately upon discovering the threat to contain the incident. It engaged Ensign InfoSecurity (Singapore), an independent cybersecurity and forensic expert firm, to support a formal investigation and strengthen its systems. As of November 5, Ensign InfoSecurity has independently validated the security fixes deployed and confirmed that the identified vulnerabilities in Minmed's system have been secured.

Also read Minmed Group Cyberattack Hits Teleconsultation System

Minmed said it has taken the necessary steps to address the identified security vulnerabilities. It will continue to maintain heightened vigilance, working closely with Ensign InfoSecurity to monitor and strengthen its cybersecurity measures. The group added that it has reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission and made a police report. It is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to support their investigations.

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All Minmed Services Remain Operational Amid Security Scan

All Minmed healthcare services and clinics remain operational. The group said it is committed to supporting its customers and stakeholders. It also said it recognises the trust placed in it, particularly when it comes to handling personal and health-related information. Protecting that trust remains its priority, and it sincerely apologised for any concern the incident may cause.

Founded in Singapore in 2001, the Minmed Group operates clinics islandwide. These include locations at Paragon in Orchard Road, United Square in Novena, AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio, and JEM in Jurong East. According to its website, its services include health screenings, teleconsultations, vaccination services and counselling services. It also operates general practice and dental clinics.

Incident Limited to Teleconsultation System, No Clinical Data Affected

Minmed is the third healthcare provider in Singapore to be affected by a cybersecurity incident in the past seven days. Earlier in the week, the personal data of users of telemedicine provider Doctor Anywhere was reported to be affected. The latest incident adds to a series of cybersecurity breaches affecting healthcare providers in Singapore within a short period. The group said its investigations indicate the incident is limited to the standalone system supporting teleconsultation and health screening.

It reiterated that clinical records were not affected. Minmed said it will continue to monitor and strengthen its cybersecurity measures with Ensign InfoSecurity. Minmed said it is unable to provide further details at this time because investigations are ongoing. It has taken steps to contain the incident and has engaged independent experts.

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The group has also made the necessary reports to the Personal Data Protection Commission and the police. All Minmed clinics and healthcare services remain fully operational. The group said it is committed to supporting its customers and stakeholders. It recognised the trust placed in it regarding personal and health-related information.

Protecting that trust remains its priority, and it apologised for any concern caused by the incident. Minmed operates clinics at several locations across Singapore, including Paragon, United Square, AMK Hub and JEM. Its services cover health screenings, teleconsultations, vaccinations and counselling, alongside general practice and dental clinics. The group was founded in Singapore in 2001.