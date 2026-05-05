Healthcare Worker's Cancer Diagnosis Linked to Stressful Work Conditions

A Singaporean healthcare worker shares her story of battling cancer, chest pains, and mental health struggles due to years of long hours and high stress in the healthcare sector, prompting a discussion about work-life balance and employee well-being.

A Singapore an healthcare worker has shared a deeply personal account of how the demands of her profession severely impacted her health, ultimately leading to a stage 3 cancer diagnosis and a cascade of other physical and mental health challenges.

The 32-year-old, who earned up to S$8.5k monthly, detailed her experiences in a recent Reddit post, describing a seven-year career characterized by relentless long hours, constant stress, and insufficient rest. She routinely worked full-day shifts followed by week-long on-call duties, often surviving on as little as three hours of sleep. Even during her limited breaks, she found herself with only 30 to 45 minutes, and sometimes less, to eat.

This grueling schedule took a significant toll on her physical well-being, resulting in a stage 3 cancer diagnosis, persistent chest pains, and gastritis. Simultaneously, she battled burnout, depression, and anxiety, all stemming from the intense pressure and extended working hours. Seeking respite, the healthcare worker transitioned to a smaller facility with more regular hours, accepting a lower salary in the process.

However, she discovered that the pressure didn't dissipate. Despite not being explicitly informed of leadership responsibilities during the hiring process, she was expected to lead, train, and manage staff, adding to her already substantial workload. Feeling both exhausted and disillusioned, she made the difficult decision to leave the role entirely, prioritizing her well-being and exploring a complete career change.

She is currently in remission after undergoing necessary treatments and is open to retraining, even considering returning to school to acquire new skills. Her story has resonated with many online, sparking a wave of support and encouragement from fellow Redditors who shared similar experiences and offered suggestions for alternative career paths. The online response to her story highlighted a broader concern about work-life balance and the pressures faced by professionals in Singapore.

Many commenters expressed solidarity, acknowledging the importance of prioritizing health over career ambitions. Suggestions for alternative careers ranged from adjunct lecturing in healthcare-related fields, leveraging her experience and mentorship skills, to roles in the private sector within medical or pharmaceutical operations, compliance, or administrative/remote work. The emphasis consistently centered on finding a less stressful and more sustainable lifestyle.

This case also comes amidst other discussions about working conditions in Singapore, with another Reddit post surfacing from an Indonesian worker questioning the normalcy of extremely long working hours – frequently from 9 am to 11 pm – and whether it was simply a reflection of the 'startup life' or the pervasive 'SG hustle culture'. Furthermore, recent developments include a landmark food and fuel pact signed between Singapore and New Zealand, signaling strengthened bilateral ties and economic cooperation





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