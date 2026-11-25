HealthHub introduces traffic-light polyclinic booking, unified bill payments across NHG, NUHS, and SingHealth, and health tracking features to improve Singapore healthcare access.

Singapore's premier digital healthcare platform, HealthHub, has unveiled a comprehensive suite of enhancements designed to streamline patient interactions with the public healthcare system. The updated application, officially launched on November 25 at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, consolidates services from the three major public healthcare clusters: NHG Health, the National University Health System ( NUHS), and SingHealth. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who also serves as Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, presided over the launch event, highlighting the platform's evolution into a more intuitive digital front door for citizens.

Traffic Light System for Polyclinic Appointments

HealthHub users can now book appointments at any of Singapore's 28 polyclinics with a new visual traffic light system that indicates slot availability in real time. Green signals indicate ample availability, amber warns that slots are running low, and red denotes fully booked clinics. This feature targets next-day appointments between 10am and 12pm for patients presenting with symptoms such as fevers, coughs, and sore throats during peak periods.

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The integration ensures that residents can quickly identify the most accessible facilities across all public healthcare clusters without needing to switch between different applications. This unified view simplifies the booking process, reducing the time spent searching for open slots and helping to distribute patient load more evenly across the network. The system aims to reduce congestion at busy clinics while ensuring those in urgent need of care can find an available appointment.

Unified Bill Payments and Digital Wallet Integration

Financial transactions within the app have been significantly modernized to offer greater convenience and flexibility for users. Previously, bills for each healthcare cluster had to be settled separately, requiring users to re-enter their details and limiting payment methods to credit cards or NETS. The enhanced HealthHub allows users to save their personal details, enabling them to pay multiple bills across public healthcare institutions in a single transaction.

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The updated payment infrastructure supports a wider array of digital payment options, including the funds transfer service PayNow, as well as digital wallets Apple Pay and Google Pay. This expansion addresses long-standing user complaints about the friction involved in settling healthcare bills, making it easier for individuals to manage their financial obligations to NHG Health, NUHS, and SingHealth efficiently.

Medication Refills and Personalized Health Tracking

Managing chronic conditions and routine health maintenance has been simplified through new medication refill features. Users can now indicate a preference for doorstep delivery of medications, except for those requiring cold storage where physical collection remains mandatory. This change aims to reduce unnecessary visits to polyclinics, particularly beneficial for elderly patients or those with limited mobility.

Furthermore, the app provides access to personalized health information, displaying trends for key metrics such as cholesterol, blood pressure, and weight. Users can download digital medical certificates and other important documents directly from the application. This data visualization tool is currently available for NHG Health and NUHS institutions and is scheduled to extend to SingHealth as the cluster integrates with the Republic's next generation electronic medical record platform.

Transition Timeline and Digital Support Infrastructure

The rollout of these enhancements, which began on November 22, has already seen adoption by more than 200,000 users. To support this transition, especially for seniors and the less digitally savvy, the Ministry of Health is leveraging existing support networks. HealthHub helplines and in-person assistance are available at polyclinics and hospitals, where staff are trained to guide users through the new interface. Additionally, SG Digital Community Hubs located in selected community clubs and public libraries offer digital ambassadors to provide further guidance.

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Looking ahead, the old cluster-specific apps for NHG Health, NUHS, and SingHealth will be phased out by February 2027. Alan Goh, assistant chief executive and chief technology officer at national healthtech agency Synapxe, emphasized that the enhanced app builds on the strong foundations of existing systems to help residents take greater ownership of their health. Future updates may include the integration of features from the Healthy 365 app, allowing users to earn points for healthy habits directly through HealthHub, while backend modernization efforts continue to ensure the platform remains scalable, resilient, and secure.