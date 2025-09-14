Heart Health Event in Singapore Underscores Surge in Heart Attacks Among Young People

As Singapore sees a rise in heart attacks, including among young adults, NUHCS and Keat Hong Community Club held a free event with health screenings to raise awareness about the importance of heart health.

The National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) and the Keat Hong Community Club partnered to observe World Heart Month with a community event offering complimentary health screenings. According to NUHCS statistics, Singapore has witnessed a concerning rise in heart attack cases, escalating from approximately 8,000 in 2011 to over 12,400 in 2021. Even more alarming is the fact that 8 to 12 percent of all heart attacks in Singapore occur in young adults under the age of 40.

To address this trend and underscore the importance of heart health, particularly among younger generations, NUHCS organized these free health checks on Saturday, September 13th, at the Keat Hong Community Club. The screenings encompassed essential tests such as ECGs, blood pressure assessments, and examinations for diabetes and cholesterol levels. These comprehensive screenings, according to NUHCS, integrate Healthier SG initiatives, aiming to identify potential hidden risk factors before they develop into emergencies. They serve as valuable gateways to recognizing lifestyle modifications that could address underlying health concerns. For participants with abnormal results, NUHCS will guide them to their nearest polyclinic or general practitioner (GP) for comprehensive blood tests, medical reports, and ongoing follow-up care with their GPs. Associate Professor James Yip, executive director of NUHCS, emphasized that the rise in heart attacks, even among individuals aged 31 to 39, can be attributed to lifestyle factors. He highlighted that 20 percent of young people in Singapore either have hypertension, hyperlipidemia, or both. Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, the event's guest of honor, stressed the significance of regular medical check-ups in maintaining good heart health.The event, attended by 800 individuals, included informative booths, heart health talks, screenings for peripheral arterial disease, CPR demonstrations, aerobic exercise sessions, and group dance and fitness workouts. Associate Professor Yip mentioned ongoing plans to engage with youth in more impactful ways, potentially targeting their workplaces or leisure spaces. One participant, Samuel, shared his perspective, stating that he hadn't previously considered heart health as a concern for his age group but now recognizes the importance of managing cholesterol and reducing fatty food intake. Senior volunteer Nancy Lai emphasized that heart health checks are essential for everyone, regardless of age. NUHCS will host a free public health talk exploring the link between genetics and heart conditions on October 4th at National University Hospital





