Heavy rains flood 70,000 tents for displaced Palestinians across Gaza

Heavy rain on Nov 7 flooded about 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, injuring people and forcing hundreds of families to flee camps, as authorities pleaded for international help.

Heavy rain on Saturday flooded tens of thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians across the war-devastated Gaza Strip, Palestinian authorities said, leaving many families without shelter.

The Hamas-run government media office said about 70,000 tents housing tens of thousands of displaced people were flooded on the first day of rains. It also reported the collapse of dozens of cracked walls and roofs, which caused injuries, some of them critical, in various areas of the small territory. The civil defence service said it received more than 1,500 distress calls during the night from residents whose tents were flooded.

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Three abandoned houses collapsed without causing injuries, the service added. Since early Saturday, hundreds of displaced families were seen fleeing camps in parts of Gaza City and in the central and northern areas of the Strip after they were inundated by rainwater. Civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that his teams had received more than 1,500 calls overnight requesting urgent assistance.

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Hamas Demands International Aid Intervention

He said the agency is operating without any equipment or capabilities and cannot face the consequences of this storm alone. We have issued an urgent distress call to the international community and humanitarian organisations to intervene immediately to save hundreds of thousands of displaced people from the flooding of their tents, Bassal said. In Gaza City, some people tried to repair their tents, while others used sand to reinforce them and keep water out.

Some rushed to get their children out of flooded tents as mattresses and blankets soaked through. This is the first day of rain, and of course we are already flooded. What will happen if it rains again the next day? This is only the first day and we are already overwhelmed, said one displaced woman.

Two weeks ago when it rained, I swear to God, I spent four days sleeping on blankets spread on the floor because the rainwater had flooded the bedding. Same now, the mattresses are wet so we sleep on the ground, she said. Um Muhammad al-Hersh, 45, who lives with her family in a tent in western Gaza, told AFP: We were not able to save the mattresses, and all the clothes were soaked. Our suffering is repeated every winter.

Displaced Families Face Health Risks

Maryam Odeh, 34, who lives with her children in Deir al-Balah, said: We no longer know how to protect our children. My children ask me where we will sleep tonight, and I have no answer. Khaled al-Najjar, 41, said: We fear for our children not only from the flooding of the tents, but also from the cold and the widespread diseases.

A coalition of Palestinian civil society organisations warned of a catastrophe threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents, pointing to the risk of disease and epidemics. The coalition, which includes dozens of local institutions, called for pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter without restrictions. Displaced Gaza resident Rafiq Ghattas, standing barefoot in a large pool of rainwater, said: We have no resources, no tarpaulins, no tents and no one is checking on us.

Officials Cite Fuel Shortages for Inability

Municipal and civil defence officials said they were unable to cope with the storm because of fuel shortages and damage to equipment. They said Israel destroyed hundreds of vehicles, including bulldozers and others used to pump water, during its war against Hamas. The war displaced most of the territory's more than 2 million residents and left much of Gaza in ruins. Most of the population now lives in tent camps.

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COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, did not immediately comment on the accusations by Hamas. It said in a statement on Friday that it had stepped up efforts to improve sanitary conditions across Gaza before the expected heavy rain, in coordination with international organisations.

The agency said four additional vacuum trucks entered Gaza this week through the International Committee of the Red Cross, joining eight others brought in over the past month to support sewage pumping, weekly waste removal and repairs to water and sewage infrastructure. Mustafa Qazzaat, a member of the Gaza city council and an official in the Strip's emergency committee, said Israel has not allowed prefabricated homes to shelter the displaced since the truce was announced, and has only permitted limited numbers of tents to enter.

Qazzaat told AFP on Saturday that Gaza needs 200,000 prefabricated homes urgently, in addition to the entry of heavy machinery to remove the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings, open main roads, and urgently provide electricity and heating. A fragile ceasefire came into effect on Oct 10, 2025, after two years of war that erupted following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

A US-brokered ceasefire last year called for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but little progress has been made. Negotiators have failed to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or for Israel to withdraw its troops, which control about two-thirds of the territory and from which residents have been ordered to leave.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its assault after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023.