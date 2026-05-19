Heavy Rains in Southern and Central China Kill at Least 10; Widespread Flooding Hits Regions Including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hainan

At least 10 people have died after heavy rains drench southern and central China on Tuesday (May 19). Torrential rain across southern and central China triggered widespread flooding on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, closing schools and businesses, and disrupting transport and power supplies.

At least 10 people have died after heavy rains drench southern and central China on Tuesday (May 19). Torrential rain across southern and central China triggered widespread flooding on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, closing schools and businesses, and disrupting transport and power supplies.

China's weather agency said areas in Jiangxi, Anhui, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan faced a high risk of rain-related disasters. Many residents in Jingzhou were knee-deep in water and able to catch fish swimming in the streets. Cars were nearly completely submerged on roads surrounded by residential and commercial buildings. Six people died after a pickup truck fell into a flooded river in China's southwestern region of Guangxi.

Similar incidents happened in Hunan, Hubei, and Guangxi. Schools, businesses, and transport services were suspended. The unusually large area of intense rainfall spanning more than 1,000 km was due to the convergence of abundant moisture from the Bay of Bengal, the South China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean. The slow-moving nature of the weather system also led to the high cumulative rainfall.

The National Meteorological Centre said severe weather would gradually move east and south across China over the next two days, with the heaviest rainfall along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River from Wednesday





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China Heavy Rains Flooding Rainfall Jiangxi Anhui Hunan Hubei Guizhou Guangxi Guangdong Hainan Jingzhou Falls Into A Flooded River Cars Submerged Residents In Danger Rain-Related Disasters Geological Disaster Warning Temporary Shelters Relocation

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