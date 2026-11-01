ICA Warns of Heavy Traffic at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints During Deepavali Weekend Nov 6 to 9

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority advises travellers to expect heavy traffic and longer waits at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Deepavali long weekend from Nov 6 to 9, after record crossings in September.

Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoint s during the upcoming Deepavali long weekend from Nov 6 to 9, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in an advisory on Sunday, Nov 1.

Deepavali falls on Nov 8, a Sunday, with Monday a public holiday in lieu. ICA said security checks have been stepped up at all checkpoints since Feb 28, when the US and Israel struck Iran, due to the heightened global security environment. Travellers should therefore expect longer waiting times during peak travel periods, the authority said. Travellers are also reminded to abide by traffic laws and comply with ICA officers instructions at Singapore land checkpoints.

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Traffic Offences At Land Checkpoints

Offences committed at departure lanes included crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions likely to cause danger, obstruction or undue inconvenience, and queue-cutting. Of those stopped, 16 individuals were referred to the Traffic Police for further action. The advisory follows record-breaking passenger numbers during the recent September school holidays, which ICA cited as a clear indicator of the scale of movement expected during the festive period.

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During the last school holidays between Sept 4 and 14, more than 6.1 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints. Traffic peaked on Sept 4, with more than 599,000 travellers clearing immigration through the land checkpoints in a single day. This sets a new record, exceeding the previous peak of more than 598,000 crossings on 19 June 2026.

According to ICA, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia during peak periods. Those intending to travel through the checkpoints should plan their journey in advance and consider travelling during non-peak hours such as early mornings and late evenings. They can also check the Land Transport Authority One Motoring website and ICA social media pages for the latest traffic conditions.

Using MyICA App For Faster Clearance

Travellers are encouraged to use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app to enjoy faster and more seamless immigration clearance. Those entering Singapore by a foreign-registered car must also ensure the vehicle has a valid Vehicle Entry Permit before submitting their Singapore Arrival Card. Authorities are strongly urging all travellers to plan their journeys well in advance and to actively consider avoiding peak travel hours to mitigate the inevitable congestion.

The ICA emphasises that proactive planning is essential to ensure a smooth and stress-free travel experience. Travellers are reminded to check real-time traffic conditions at the checkpoints before embarking on their trips and to remain vigilant regarding the heightened global security environment, particularly given recent developments in the Middle East.