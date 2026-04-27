Heavy Traffic Expected at Singapore Checkpoints During Labour Day Long Weekend

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warns of heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the Labour Day long weekend, advising travellers to plan ahead and avoid peak hours. With over 1.4 million travellers crossing during the Good Friday weekend, ICA has intensified security measures and urges compliance with traffic rules to prevent delays and penalties.

The upcoming Labour Day long weekend is expected to bring heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority ( ICA ) announced on Monday.

Travellers are advised to plan ahead, avoid peak hours, and monitor traffic conditions before setting off. During the recent Good Friday long weekend, more than 1.4 million travellers crossed these checkpoints, with car travellers experiencing waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic congestion from Malaysia. ICA has intensified security measures for arriving travellers, cargo, and conveyances since February 28, in response to the global security situation.

Motorists are urged to cooperate with ICA officers, follow traffic rules, and maintain lane discipline. Queue-cutting disrupts traffic flow, and offenders will be sent to the back of the queue. ICA has taken firm action against 18 motorists caught committing traffic-related offences during the Good Friday weekend, including referrals to the Traffic Police for prosecution and barring entry into Singapore.

Travellers must ensure their passports are valid for at least six months and submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with a health declaration via the MyICA mobile app within three days of arrival. Long-Term Pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any passport changes before re-entering Singapore. Singapore permanent residents should update their re-entry permit with new passport details using the MyICA app.

ICA’s New Clearance Concept, including QR code clearance, has increased departure clearance rates by over 35%, handling an additional 7,600 travellers per hour compared to pre-COVID levels. Motorists should exercise caution at Woodlands Checkpoint due to ongoing construction. Drivers without a valid autopass card, VEP approval, or insurance will be turned back, and those with outstanding fines may be denied entry.

ICA emphasizes the importance of a smooth and secure travel experience, urging travellers to comply with regulations to avoid delays and penalties





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Labour Day Weekend Woodlands Checkpoint Tuas Checkpoint ICA Traffic Congestion

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