ICA warns of heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Nov 20 to Jan 3

ICA expects heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints during the year-end school holidays from Nov 20, 2026 to Jan 3, 2027, after over two million crossings during the Deepavali long weekend, and advises off-peak travel and correct travel documents.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority ( ICA) has warned of heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints during the year-end school holidays from Nov 20, 2026 to Jan 3, 2027.

The advisory, issued on Monday Nov 16, urges travellers to plan ahead. ICA expects a higher volume of travellers at both checkpoints over the period. Motorists and travellers are advised to cross during off-peak hours such as early mornings and late evenings to avoid long delays. The warning follows a surge in crossings during the Deepavali long weekend from Nov 6 to 9, when more than two million people crossed the two checkpoints.

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Heavy Traffic Delays Expected At Checkpoints

Travel volume peaked on Nov 6 with more than 553,000 people clearing immigration through both land checkpoints that day. Those departing Singapore by car faced waiting times of up to three hours during peak hours, due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia. ICA said travellers should factor in extra time and check traffic conditions before setting off.

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ICA also reminded travellers to ensure they have the correct passports before leaving home, and to present the correct QR codes via the MyICA mobile application when clearing immigration. The agency noted an increasing trend of wrong document cases, rising from 46 in July to 74 in September.

Travellers who present the wrong passports or QR codes will be referred for further checks and will not be allowed to depart Singapore until the necessary checks are completed and the correct documents are presented. ICA said this may cause unnecessary delays and inconvenience. All short-term visitors, including those holding in-principle approval for a long-term pass, must submit their SG Arrival Card with a health declaration via the MyICA app within three days before arriving in Singapore.

Updated Apps Required For Immigration Clearance

Travellers should ensure their app is updated to the latest version to access the enhanced SGAC rolled out on Sept 30. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports must update their details in their re-entry permit via the MyICA app. Long-term pass holders with changes to their passport particulars must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower before re-entering Singapore. ICA said recent initiatives have provided faster and more secure immigration clearance.

These have increased clearance during departure peak periods by more than 35%, equivalent to an extra 7,600 travellers being cleared to cross an hour compared with pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019. Motorists are reminded to maintain lane discipline and follow traffic rules while driving on roads leading to and within the land checkpoints. They are to cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and comply with traffic rules.

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Strict Penalties For Traffic Law Violations

During stepped-up enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint over the Deepavali weekend, ICA caught 11 departing motorists for offences such as queue-cutting, crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, and stopping dangerously. Six vehicles were turned back to rejoin the queue, while five errant drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were hit with entry bans into Singapore. Queue cutters will be directed to rejoin the queue from the back, ICA said.

The agency stressed it takes a very serious stance against motorists who violate traffic laws or do not comply with officers instructions at the checkpoints, compromising the safety of other motorists. It added that it will not hesitate to take firm actions against them.