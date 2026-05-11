Heavy Vehicle Accidents Leave Three Cars Damaged Along Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur

A video shared on Threads by user Younde shows two vehicles stopped on the rightmost lane of Jalan Duta, in the direction of Duta Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur. The two vehicles - a silver Perodua Myvi and a black saloon car - are believed to have been involved in an earlier accident. Moments later, a third vehicle fails to stop in time and crashes into the black car, causing accidents with a fourth vehicle. A car belonging to Younde's friend is believed to be one of the vehicles involved in the accident as she mentioned that the driver suffered minor injuries. Several users have called for authorities to improve road safety.

It happened on Sunday (May 10) night along Jalan Duta , towards Duta Toll Plaza in KL. A video posted on Threads by user Younde shows two vehicles stopped on the rightmost lane of Jalan Duta , in the direction of Duta Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur .

The two vehicles - a silver Perodua Myvi and a black saloon car - are believed to have been involved in an earlier accident, with the Perodua's hazard lights switched on to warn oncoming vehicles. Moments later, a third car travelling on the rightmost lane fails to stop in time and crashes into the black car.

Just as the black car is about to exit the leftmost lane, a fourth car fails to stop in time and becomes the third to hit it. There is no word yet from the authorities on the accident, but Threads user Tharsh replied to the video post saying that the car which was struck thrice belongs to her friend and that the driver suffered only minor injuries.

Another video posted by Nur Idina shows two persons moving unaided around the car. An ambulance is also seen near them. Younde's video post on Threads, published at about 10.05pm on Sunday, has since been shared more than 11,300 times. Several users pointed out that accidents are common along the stretch of road and called for the authorities to improve road safety





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Accidents Jalan Duta Duta Toll Plaza Performance Badai Perodua Myvi Kuala Lumpur Threads Tharsh Nur Idina

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