Hegseth Vows to Fight Impeachment, Defends Iran War After Midterm Losses

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged to fight congressional impeachment efforts and defended the Iran war as courageous and historic after Republicans lost control of Congress in midterm elections.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a video message on Thursday vowing to fight efforts in Congress to impeach him and defending the Iran war as courageous and historic.

His remarks came after voters punished Republicans over the war in this week's midterm elections. The video was posted on social media as taunts from Hegseth's foes in Congress intensified. President Donald Trump swatted away questions about whether he might fire Hegseth during an Oval Office appearance. The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, asked in a post: Why is Pete Hegseth still around?

Also read Pete Hegseth Faces Reckoning After 2006-Style Midterm Defeat

Hegseth is a former Fox News host who has become a polarizing figure that has made enemies even within his own Republican Party. Critics in Congress are targeting his conduct of the Iran war, which Vice President JD Vance has said cost Republicans control of Congress. They also cite his firing of top military officers and strained relations with lawmakers as the administration seeks a 1.5 trillion dollar defense spending package.

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Democrats Promise To Investigate Hegseth

Democrats, who won control of Congress in Tuesday's elections, have promised to investigate Hegseth and his handling of the Pentagon. Congressional aides say that would include the firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, among other issues. Republican Representative Thomas Massie promised to reintroduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth next week. He warned that impeachment would be much gentler than what is in store for him once Republicans cede control of Congress next year to Democrats.

They will have hearings and trials, Massie wrote on X. Hegseth defended his stewardship of the Pentagon in a more than four-minute video that boasted about firing senior Pentagon leaders, ending diversity initiatives and banning transgender individuals from the military. You see, they attack me, they attack us, because we are effective. It is not going to work. We will not back down, Hegseth said to the camera.

Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment As Sham

Calling the impeachment effort a sham, Hegseth said that Trump himself was impeached twice. It is all about the politics of personal destruction. It did not work against President Trump, and it will not work with me. You can rest assured of that, he said.

Trump on Thursday praised Hegseth when asked whether he expected any staffing changes, saying his defense secretary had done a fantastic job. Trump suggested that the opposition to Hegseth was tied to his firing of generals. We had so many generals. Everybody was a four-star general.

I never saw anything like it. And many of those people were woke. I do not like a woke general. And so, he probably has opposition, Trump told reporters.

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Trump Defends Defense Secretary Hegseth

Trump also praised Hegseth's role in US military operations in Venezuela and Iran. Venezuela has been unbelievable, and in Iran, we are there for seven months and we control everything that we have wanted to control, he said. Sources have said Trump could still replace Hegseth as Republicans assess their election losses. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance publicly questioned whether the Iran war was worth it and said it cost Republicans control of Congress.

Vance's extraordinary remarks raised questions about whether Trump might still go ahead with a threatened resumption of major combat operations against Iran. One Trump adviser said Hegseth could be on the chopping block because of the Iran war. The Defense Department has said Hegseth is 100 percent committed to leading the Pentagon until the end of Trump's term.

Hegseth appealed to patriotic lawmakers to pass a funding request that aims to help the Pentagon pay for the Iran war and other spending priorities. Regardless of how people feel about the war, which I believe is a courageous and historic effort that will ensure Iran never gets nuclear weapons, we need to continue, as President Trump did in his first term, to rebuild our military, Hegseth said.

Republicans Warn Of Hegseth Reckoning

Republican US Senator Thom Tillis told CBS news on Tuesday night that Hegseth has a reckoning coming. Tillis said his strained relationship with lawmakers was undermining the Trump administration's push for a 1.5 trillion dollar defense spending package in Congress. Hegseth could also face scrutiny from Democrats over his Ukraine policy and US military strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats in Latin American waters. Some Democrats say those strikes could amount to war crimes.

Representative Adam Smith, the Democrat who is expected to lead the House Armed Services Committee next year, promised vigorous oversight on everything from the Iran war to what he called the erosion of the apolitical foundation of the armed forces.