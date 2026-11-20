Labour peer Helena Kennedy demands an international tribunal to prosecute Islamic State members for genocide against Yazidis, citing lack of individual accountability despite widespread recognition.

British human rights lawyer and House of Lords member Helena Kennedy issued a formal call on Friday, November 20, 2026, for the establishment of an international tribunal to try members of Islamic State for crimes against the Yazidi people. This demand addresses the specific atrocities committed during the militant group's 2014 sweep through northern Iraq, marking a significant push for judicial accountability. Kennedy, a prominent Labour Party figure, emphasized that the mass rape and enslavement of Yazidi women remain one of the great shames of the past couple of decades. Her statement arrives amid growing frustration over the absence of individual legal consequences for these acts despite their international recognition.

International Truth Commission Mobilizes Support

Kennedy chaired a specialized group known as the International Truth Commission, which convened this week to hear testimony from Yazidi survivors residing in Germany. This nation is home to the world's largest diaspora community of Yazidis, making it a strategic location for gathering evidence and building public support for prosecution. The commission includes high-profile members such as Navi Pillay, the recipient of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, and Oleksandra Matviichuk, whose Ukrainian rights organization also won the award in 2022. Their involvement signals a unified effort by leading global human rights advocates to mobilize political and legal pressure on governments to act.

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Gap Between Recognition And Legal Action

While numerous countries and international bodies, including the European Parliament, have officially classified the killing and enslavement of thousands of Yazidis as genocide, individual accountability has consistently been lacking. Kennedy stated in a formal declaration that international recognition of this genocide is insufficient without corresponding judicial proceedings. She insisted that governments must bring Islamic State members before courts to deliver dignity to the Yazidi people and demonstrate that there is no impunity for genocide. This distinction highlights the complex legal challenges in distinguishing between general terrorism charges and specific crimes against humanity.

Grim History Of Sinjar And Sexual Slavery

The attacks on the Yazidi people constitute one of the grimmest chapters in the wars in Iraq and Syria, where Islamic State established a self-proclaimed caliphate controlling approximately a third of both nations at its peak. The group pursued a systematic campaign to eliminate the Yazidi religion, which it regards as heathen, leading to the murder of thousands and the abduction of thousands more. Yazidi women and girls were frequently sold or given away into a form of sexual slavery, while hundreds of thousands of civilians fled the Sinjar district. Many of these refugees were rescued with the assistance of US and Iraqi military strikes against Islamic State forces between 2014 and 2017.

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Survivor Testimony Highlights Justice Deficit

Despite the defeat of the Islamic State in 2017 and the killing or capture of thousands of its fighters, many perpetrators have escaped justice for specific crimes against the Yazidis. Those imprisoned have often been convicted merely of membership in a terrorist group rather than the specific atrocities committed against the minority. Najlaa Matto, a 39-year-old survivor kidnapped from her home village of Kocho as a young woman, provided powerful testimony through an interpreter. She expressed hope that her account would keep the issue alive and aid in bringing those responsible to justice, noting that she cannot forget the actions of Daesh, an Arabic acronym for the group.

Next Steps For Global Accountability Efforts

The International Truth Commission aims to use these survivor accounts to build a robust case for legal action in national and international courts. Kennedy's appeal underscores the necessity for governments to take concrete steps beyond symbolic recognition of genocide. The commission's members, leveraging their prestigious backgrounds in human rights law, are working to ensure that the voices of survivors like Matto translate into tangible legal outcomes. This ongoing effort seeks to close the gap between the documented horrors of 2014 and the current lack of specialized prosecutions for those atrocities.