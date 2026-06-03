Heng Swee Keat Appointed First Chancellor of Singapore Institute of Technology

Former Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has been appointed as the inaugural chancellor of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) for a five-year term starting June 1. In this ceremonial and ambassadorial role, he will preside over key university ceremonies, represent SIT externally, and support strategic priorities such as industry and philanthropic partnerships. Heng and university leaders highlighted SIT's applied learning model and its importance in Singapore's higher education sector. The appointment reflects SIT's growing role as a bridge between academia and industry, with its new campus designed as an ecosystem for collaboration.

Former deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat has been appointed as the first chancellor of the Singapore Institute of Technology ( SIT ), beginning a five-year term on June 1.

In this role, Heng becomes the university's highest-ranking ceremonial officer and ambassador, responsible for presiding over key ceremonies such as convocations and representing SIT at major institutional and external events. The university highlighted that his extensive leadership experience and professional networks will support SIT in strengthening partnerships and advancing strategic priorities, particularly in industry and philanthropic engagement.

Heng commented on the appointment, emphasizing SIT's distinctive role in Singapore's higher education landscape and its focus on preparing graduates with applied skills and industry experience. He stated his belief that applied research and deep industry partnerships are central to education, not merely complementary. Bill Chang, chairman of SIT's board of trustees, praised Heng's distinguished service, visionary leadership, and steadfast commitment to Singapore's development, especially in education, innovation, and economic transformation.

Chang expressed confidence that Heng's guidance and extensive networks will help deepen industry partnerships, broaden opportunities for students, and elevate SIT's profile both locally and internationally. Education Minister Desmond Lee also congratulated Heng on social media, expressing confidence that he will provide wisdom and counsel to help SIT grow as an important part of Singapore's higher education landscape. SIT, established in 2009 and gazetted as Singapore's fifth autonomous university in March 2014, focuses on applied learning and industry-focused degree programmes.

Its new campus, officially opened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last September, is located within a business district to foster an ecosystem for closer partnerships among students, faculty, companies, and government agencies. PM Wong described the campus as more than a university-it can be an ecosystem for collaboration. The appointment underscores SIT's commitment to industry integration and applied education, with Heng's experience expected to enhance its strategic direction and external engagements





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Heng Swee Keat Singapore Institute Of Technology SIT Chancellor Applied Learning Industry Partnerships Higher Education Autonomous University Singapore

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Heng Swee Keat appointed inaugural chancellor of Singapore Institute of TechnologyFormer Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Heng Swee Keat has been named the first chancellor of the Singapore Institute of Technology. In this ceremonial role, he will preside over convocations and represent the university at major events. SIT stated the appointment reflects its evolution and commitment to applied learning and industry collaboration. Mr. Heng expressed alignment with SIT's focus on applied research and industry partnership as central to education.

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