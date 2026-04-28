Hengli Group Restructures Singapore Trading Arm Following US Sanctions

China's Hengli Group has altered the ownership structure of its Singapore-based trading unit, Hengli Petrochemical International Pte Ltd, in response to US sanctions imposed on its Dalian refinery for allegedly purchasing Iranian oil. The move sees a Chinese government-linked entity taking a majority stake.

Recent developments indicate a significant shift in the ownership structure of Hengli Petrochemical International Pte Ltd, the Singapore -based trading arm of Chinese conglomerate Hengli Group .

This adjustment comes in the wake of US sanctions imposed on Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, a key subsidiary of the group, on April 24th. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter reveal that Dalian Changxing International Trade Co Ltd now holds a commanding 95% stake in the Singaporean entity, while Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery retains a reduced 5% ownership position.

This represents a substantial change from the previous arrangement where Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery had full ownership of the trading arm. The move is widely interpreted as a strategic response to the US sanctions, potentially aimed at insulating the Singapore-based trading operations from the direct impact of the restrictions. The US Treasury Department’s decision to sanction Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery stems from allegations of purchasing substantial volumes of Iranian oil, reportedly amounting to billions of dollars worth.

This action falls under the broader US effort to curtail Iran’s oil exports and exert pressure on the Iranian government. Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery operates a massive integrated crude-to-chemicals complex in Dalian, a major port city in northeastern China, boasting a processing capacity of 400,000 barrels per day. The refinery is a crucial component of Hengli Group’s expansive petrochemical operations and plays a significant role in China’s overall petrochemical supply chain.

Data from ship tracking firm Kpler demonstrates the scale of Hengli’s petrochemical exports, revealing an average monthly shipment of at least 50,000 metric tons throughout the previous year. This highlights the company’s substantial contribution to the global petrochemical market and the potential disruption caused by the sanctions. The change in ownership of the Singapore trading arm suggests a proactive attempt to maintain trade flows despite the imposed restrictions.

Further investigation reveals that Dalian Changxing International Trade Co Ltd, the new majority shareholder in Hengli Petrochemical International Pte Ltd, is itself owned by a local Chinese government entity. This detail adds another layer of complexity to the situation, indicating potential state involvement in restructuring the ownership to mitigate the effects of the US sanctions.

The involvement of a government-backed entity could provide a degree of protection for the Singapore trading arm, potentially shielding it from direct enforcement actions related to the sanctions against the refinery. This strategic maneuver underscores the lengths to which Hengli Group is willing to go to preserve its international trading capabilities. The implications of this ownership shift are far-reaching, potentially impacting global petrochemical trade dynamics and the effectiveness of US sanctions against Iran.

Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the long-term consequences for Hengli Group, the petrochemical industry, and the broader geopolitical landscape. The restructuring also raises questions about the future of US-China trade relations and the potential for further sanctions or retaliatory measures. The situation is dynamic and requires continued observation to fully understand its evolving impact





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Hengli Group Sanctions Petrochemicals China Singapore Iran Trade Dalian Refinery

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