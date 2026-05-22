Hengli Petrochemical Targeted in Geopolitical Struggle

Since it was hit with international sanctions in 2018, Hengli Petrochemical, a major oil and petrochemical producer in China, has faced increasing geopolitical tension and challenges. This news highlights Beijing's response to the latest round of blacklisted shipping firms.

A worker drives a forklift past sacks of polyester-making chemicals, waiting to be shipped, at Hengli Petrochemical 's new refining, petrochemical complex at Changxing island in Dalian, Liaoning province, China on July 16, 2018.

BEIJING/SINGAPORE — The Hengli Group, built by a husband and wife duo over three decades from a bankrupt textile mill into a Fortune Global 500 giant and one of China's largest private oil refiners, has been thrust into the centre of a geopolitical power struggle. Last month, its Hengli Petrochemical arm, which runs a 400,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the northeastern city of Dalian, was hit with The blacklisting of Hengli and about 40 shipping firms and vessels came as Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepared to meet and as Washington looked to Beijing to pressure Tehran to accept a deal to end the conflict that started when the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Beijing, which has long rejected such unilateral measures, rushed to its defence, invoking for the first time a 2021 law to stop companies complying with foreign sanctions. Previously, Washington had targeted peripheral players including small Chinese independent refiners known as teapots, the main Iranian crude buyers, since reimposing sanctions on Tehran in 2018.



"Hengli is no teapot refinery.

It is a world-class, world-scale plant that is representative of the large integrated refining and petrochemical facilities in which Beijing increasingly wants to consolidate its refining capacity," said Erica Downs, senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

"This is probably why Beijing felt compelled to use its anti-sanctions law for the first time," she said.



Hengli and its billionaire founders, Chen Jianhua and his wife Fan Hongwei, did not respond to a request for comment.



Hengli's main offshore unit, a Singapore trading arm that employed about 100 people, is set to shut this month, Reuters reported. China's Wanhua Chemical, meanwhile, suspended a long-term agreement to buy benzene from Hengli Petrochemical.

The sanctions could jeopardize a preliminary agreement reached in 2024 with oil giant Saudi Aramco to take a 10 per cent stake in Hengli Petrochemical. Aramco declined to comment.

However, Hengli's mostly domestic focus, and Beijing's backing, means it can continue operating largely as usual despite the sanctions. It has said it continues to buy oil in Chinese yuan outside the dollar settlement system.



There is precedent: last year, rival Shandong Yulong Petrochemical was hit with British and European sanctions for dealing in Russian oil, which meant it ended up relying even more on Russian crude.

Traders have said Hengli is also likely to be forced to rely more on sanctioned oil and has already redirected its petrochemical sales to the domestic market.



Asked on his flight from Beijing last Friday whether he'd consider lifting sanctions on Chinese firms that bought Iranian oil, Trump said he would consider it. As of Thursday, there was no change





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hengli Petrochemical Geopolitical Struggle Beijing's Response Geopolitical Tension China-US Relations Hengli Group Blacklisted Shipping Firms International Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anti-scam operation: Over $200m seized, more than 3,000 arrestedAn international anti-scam operation led to the arrest of more than 3,000 individuals across 10 jurisdictions and the seizure of over $200 million in illicit funds. The operation targeted various scams, including e-commerce scams, government officials impersonation scams, and friend impersonation scams.

Read more »

Aston Villa end 30-year trophy drought, become first major European winners in 44 yearsAston Villa, who had not won silverware since 1996 and had not won a major European trophy since the 1982 European Cup final, ended their 30-year drought by defeating SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final 3-0. Scottish midfielder John McGinn, alongside Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia, scored goals to seal Villa's victory.

Read more »

Southeast Asia turns years of discussions on power grid into real electricity trade amid rising electricity demand and geopolitical tensionsRegional energy leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening cross-border electricity connections for advancing the ASEAN Power Grid. The passage highlights their concerns over regulatory fragmentation, financing gaps, and weak grid connectivity, as well as the pressing need for regional energy cooperation in the face of rising geopolitical tensions.

Read more »

Singapore's Economic Success: Lessons from Kishore MahbubaniIn a Bloomberg interview, Mahbubani marvels at Singapore's rise from extreme poverty to one of the highest-income nations in the world. He attributes their success to the leadership of three remarkable geopolitical geniuses.

Read more »