Henry Pollock Scores Twice as England Defeat Australia 45-22

Henry Pollock scored two tries on the wing as England beat Australia 45-22 in the Nations Championship, easing pressure on coach Steve Borthwick and improving their standings.

England secured a decisive 45-22 victory over Australia at the Allianz Stadium in London on November 8, 2026, during the Nations Championship. The win was highlighted by an outstanding individual performance from Henry Pollock, who scored two tries while playing out of position on the wing. This result marked only England's fourth victory in their last nine matches, providing a significant boost to the squad's confidence and momentum heading into the remainder of the tournament.

Henry Pollock Delivers Clinical Wing Performance

Pollock entered the match as a replacement for the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso at halftime and immediately influenced the game's outcome. The 21-year-old back-row forward scored quickfire tries that helped England maintain their dominant lead over the Wallabies. His coach, Steve Borthwick, described the player's adaptability as exceptional, noting that Pollock believes playing the wing position is surprisingly easy. Borthwick revealed that the team has been preparing Pollock for this specific role for over a year, making his successful deployment a testament to long-term strategic planning.

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Borthwick Praises Defensive Discipline and Attack

The England coach emphasized the balance between their attacking flair and defensive solidity during the post-match analysis. He noted that England's defensive performance was particularly strong, allowing only one line break which resulted from an intercepted pass. Borthwick highlighted the players' laser focus and brilliant preparation, stating that every minute of their training regimen contributed directly to the clinical nature of their display on the field. This disciplined approach helped neutralize Australia's offensive threats for large portions of the match.

Australia Coach Kiss Frustrated by Performance Drop

Australia head coach Kieran Kiss expressed deep disappointment with his team's inability to translate hard work into match results. He cited frustration that the squad was not transferring their excellent training efforts into effective gameplay during the final ninety minutes. Kiss acknowledged that England was very good and clinical, particularly in the first half when they kept Australia pinned in their own third. The Wallabies struggled to contain the English pack, leading to a challenging second-half performance that ultimately sealed their defeat.

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Sin Bin and Second Half Consolation Tries

Australia's troubles were exacerbated in the first half when prop Angus Bell was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle. This loss of a key forward made it significantly harder for the Wallabies to withstand England's physical pressure. Despite the setback, Australia managed to score second-half consolation tries through replacement centre Filipo Daugunu and flanker Jeremy Williams. These late scores made the final margin more respectable but came too late to alter the trajectory of the match or the overall series outcome.

Nations Championship Standings and Next Fixtures

The victory leaves England second in the Northern Hemisphere table, sitting just two points behind leaders France. England is scheduled to face Japan on Saturday, a crucial fixture that will test their current form against a different challenge. Australia lies third in the Southern Hemisphere standings behind South Africa and New Zealand. The Wallabies have seven days to regroup before they play Scotland on Sunday, as they look to narrow the gap and improve their standing in the championship rankings.