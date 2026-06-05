Heritage districts to welcome more hotels hostels and serviced apartments after policy shift

Singapore relaxes planning restrictions in Boat Quay and Beach Road, allowing new short term lodging options and flexible night‑time regulations to boost tourism and vibrancy while safeguarding historic character.

The government announced on Friday a shift in policy that will open up two historic districts to a broader range of short term lodging options.

For many years the Urban Redevelopment Authority has kept tight controls on the introduction of new hotels hostels and serviced apartments in the Boat Quay and Beach Road areas in order to protect the distinctive character of the heritage shophouses and mixed use developments that line the Singapore River. The restrictions were intended to prevent an over proliferation of tourist oriented accommodations that could dilute the cultural atmosphere that draws both locals and visitors to the waterfront.

In response to feedback from the hospitality sector and property developers the National Development Minister said that those rules will be relaxed to permit a wider variety of lodging concepts to be built in the Upper Circular Road vicinity as well as along Beach Road. The move is presented as a way to give travellers more choices for staying close to the river while also giving developers the flexibility to experiment with innovative designs that complement the historic streetscape.

The minister explained that the change will be accompanied by a review of planning guidelines to ensure that any new projects respect the architectural heritage and do not overwhelm the neighbourhood with a sudden influx of large scale hotel blocks. He also indicated that the authorities will monitor the impact of the new permits and retain the ability to adjust the policy if the balance between tourism growth and preservation proves to be out of sync.

At the opening ceremony of the i Light Singapore 2026 festival the minister highlighted the broader agenda of revitalising precincts through targeted regulatory sandboxes. These sandboxes are intended to let businesses and community partners trial unique events activities and uses that reflect the unique identity of each area.

By allowing more flexible night lighting schemes and extended liquor trading hours in selected nightlife zones such as Boat Quay Clarke Quay and Upper Circular Road the government hopes to boost the vibrancy of the districts after dark. The festival itself will use the theme Movement to explore how ideas people and communities evolve and interact with urban spaces, and it will serve as a showcase for the type of dynamic experiences that the new policy aims to stimulate.

Building owners and industry stakeholders will be consulted on how to introduce more dynamic and experiential lighting in Marina Bay, creating visual attractions that complement the cultural heritage of the riverfront while drawing in a broader audience. The relaxation of accommodation rules is part of a larger effort to keep Singapore's historic precincts lively and economically sustainable.

By offering developers the chance to diversify their offerings and by giving entrepreneurs the space to test innovative concepts the authorities aim to strike a balance between preserving the past and embracing future possibilities. The minister assured that further details on additional precincts that may benefit from similar regulatory flexibility will be announced in due course.

He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to enhance the attractiveness of the city's heritage zones for both residents and visitors, ensuring that they remain thriving centres of culture commerce and community life





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