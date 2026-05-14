Heroic Off-Duty Nurse Saves Choking Woman in Ipoh Hospital Eatery

A staff nurse at Pantai Hospital Ipoh is being hailed as a hero after she successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver to save a choking woman while off-duty.

In the bustling atmosphere of a hospital eatery in Ipoh , Malaysia , a routine morning turned into a dramatic scene of survival thanks to the quick thinking and professional expertise of an off-duty nurse named Siti Maisyura .

The event took place on the morning of May 4, a time when Maisyura had just concluded a demanding night shift and was spending a quiet moment waiting for her son to attend a follow-up medical appointment. While she was seated near the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf outlet, preoccupied with her phone, the peace was suddenly shattered by a medical emergency occurring just behind her.

A woman, who was dining with a child and two other adults, began to choke violently on her food, unable to breathe or speak, causing an immediate wave of panic among those seated at the table. The situation escalated rapidly as the victim began coughing persistently, her face showing the clear signs of respiratory distress. While another adult at the table attempted to help by patting the woman on the back, these initial efforts proved insufficient to clear the airway.

Recognizing the critical nature of the obstruction, Siti Maisyura immediately sprang into action. Despite being off the clock and exhausted from her shift, her instincts as a healthcare professional took over. She stepped in and began performing a series of precise abdominal thrusts, commonly known as the Heimlich maneuver. The tension in the eatery was palpable as onlookers watched the struggle, but Maisyura remained focused and determined.

After several forceful thrusts, the obstructing object was finally dislodged, allowing the woman to breathe once again and saving her from a potentially fatal outcome. The heroic act did not go unnoticed. A video documenting the incident was shared on Instagram by Pantai Hospital Ipoh on May 13, bringing the story to a wide audience.

The hospital expressed deep gratitude and admiration for Maisyura, stating that in that terrifying moment, she was more than just a nurse; she served as a literal lifeline for a stranger. In recognition of her bravery and swift intervention, the hospital presented her with a token of appreciation, honoring her commitment to saving lives even outside the walls of her clinical duties.

The video sparked a wave of positivity across social media platforms, with countless netizens praising her alertness and the selfless nature of her response. Many users expressed their relief that a trained professional happened to be in the right place at the right time. Beyond the immediate praise for Maisyura, the incident ignited an important conversation regarding the necessity of first aid training for the general public.

Many commentators on the viral post highlighted that while it is fortunate a nurse was present, every citizen should be equipped with the knowledge to handle such emergencies. The Heimlich maneuver, while simple to execute once learned, is a vital skill that can prevent tragedy in domestic or public settings.

The consensus among the online community was a call for more widespread education on life-saving techniques, emphasizing that a few minutes of learning could mean the difference between life and death for someone in distress. Siti Maisyura's story serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring dedication of healthcare workers. Her ability to transition from a state of rest to a high-pressure emergency intervention exemplifies the professionalism and readiness inherent in the nursing vocation.

By acting decisively under pressure, she not only saved a life but also inspired thousands to consider the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. Her actions reflect the highest ideals of medical service, proving that the duty to care for others does not end when a shift concludes. The Ipoh community and the digital world continue to celebrate her as a beacon of compassion and competence





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Siti Maisyura Ipoh Heimlich Maneuver Life Saving Malaysia

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