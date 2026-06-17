Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has urged Lebanese authorities to take advantage of a 'pivotal' moment following the announcement of a US-Iran deal, which includes Lebanon. The deal has been hailed as a 'great victory' for Iran, with Qassem thanking his group's backer for 'linking the Lebanese arena' to the accord and 'forcing Israel to stop its aggression' on the country.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has urged Lebanese authorities to take advantage of a 'pivotal' moment following the announcement of a US-Iran deal, which includes Lebanon .

The deal has been hailed as a 'great victory' for Iran, with Qassem thanking his group's backer for 'linking the Lebanese arena' to the accord and 'forcing Israel to stop its aggression' on the country. However, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has insisted that his country's negotiations with Israel in Washington are independent of the regional deal.

The US-Iran deal has reshuffled the cards, with Lebanon holding direct talks with Israel in Washington since April seeking to end the hostilities and separate the conflict from the regional war. Hezbollah has urged authorities to abandon the direct talks and rejects a Lebanese government decision to disarm the group. President Aoun has expressed hope that next week's fifth round of talks 'will be more positive, particularly considering the US administration's great interest in Lebanon'.

Qassem has urged Lebanese authorities not to 'agree with Israel on its demands interfering in our internal affairs'. Israeli strikes on the south have killed at least five people since the announcement of the deal, according to state media, which also reported Israeli raids on south Lebanon on Wednesday. Israel's army said five soldiers were wounded on Wednesday, one of them severely, as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military also said its air force intercepted several rockets launched toward soldiers operating in south Lebanon, without reporting casualties. Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks since March have killed more than 3,800 people and displaced more than one million others. The situation in Lebanon remains volatile, with the country's sovereignty and independence being called into question. The US-Iran deal has created a new dynamic in the region, with Lebanon at the forefront of the negotiations.

The fate of the country and its people hangs in the balance, as the international community watches with bated breath. The situation is complex, with multiple stakeholders and interests at play. The Lebanese people are caught in the middle, with their sovereignty and independence being threatened. The international community must come together to support Lebanon and ensure its sovereignty and independence are respected.

The situation in Lebanon is a stark reminder of the complexities of the Middle East and the need for diplomacy and dialogue. The US-Iran deal has created a new reality in the region, with Lebanon at the forefront of the negotiations. The country's sovereignty and independence are being called into question, and the international community must come together to support Lebanon and ensure its sovereignty and independence are respected.

The situation in Lebanon is a complex one, with multiple stakeholders and interests at play. The Lebanese people are caught in the middle, with their sovereignty and independence being threatened. The international community must come together to support Lebanon and ensure its sovereignty and independence are respected. The situation in Lebanon is a stark reminder of the complexities of the Middle East and the need for diplomacy and dialogue.

The US-Iran deal has created a new reality in the region, with Lebanon at the forefront of the negotiations. The country's sovereignty and independence are being called into question, and the international community must come together to support Lebanon and ensure its sovereignty and independence are respected. The situation in Lebanon is a complex one, with multiple stakeholders and interests at play. The Lebanese people are caught in the middle, with their sovereignty and independence being threatened.

The international community must come together to support Lebanon and ensure its sovereignty and independence are respected. The situation in Lebanon is a stark reminder of the complexities of the Middle East and the need for diplomacy and dialogue





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