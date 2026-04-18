Hidden Heritage Tours: Uncovering Singapore's Overlooked Stories

Amanda and Stanley Cheah's Hidden Heritage Tours offers unique excursions exploring atypical Singaporean locales, revealing the rich histories and hidden lives often missed by mainstream tourism. Their venture, founded in 2024, stems from a passion for abandoned places and a desire to showcase the stories beyond the usual tourist hotspots.

Amanda and Stanley Cheah, fueled by their shared passion for the overlooked corners of Singapore, officially launched Hidden Heritage Tours in 2024. This venture emerged shortly after the birth of their son, Theodore, and represents a significant shift from their previous careers in finance.

The couple, who met exploring abandoned spaces, found themselves fielding requests for curated tours stemming from their popular Instagram page, Abandoned Singapore. This organic growth propelled them to leave their corporate jobs in August 2024 to dedicate themselves full-time to uncovering and sharing the untold narratives of the city-state.

Their approach deliberately sidesteps the well-trodden paths of heritage exploration, which often focus on iconic enclaves like Little India, Chinatown, and Joo Chiat. Instead, Hidden Heritage Tours seeks out the less obvious, the places that often escape the mainstream spotlight. The Don't Call Us Poor: Hidden Lives of Lavender tour, a two-hour excursion through the Lavender and Jalan Besar areas, exemplifies this philosophy. Stanley Cheah, co-founder, articulates their mission: We like places that are typically overlooked. His personal journey of discovery began with the realization that a familiar supermarket once occupied the site of Singapore's first ice-skating rink, igniting a fascination with the layers of history beneath the surface.

The tour commenced at Crawford Bridge, one of Singapore's oldest thoroughfares, where participants were pointed out its colonial-era emblems, offering a tangible link to the past. A short walk led to the North Bridge Road Tua Pek Kong Temple, a modest shrine nestled within an open-air car park. This temple, funded by market vendors seeking good karma and as a gesture of gratitude for their livelihoods, particularly those dependent on the fishing trade, houses a diverse array of deities, including one represented by a simple rock. The experience then transitioned to Heap Seng Leong, a time-worn coffee shop serving traditional Nanyang coffee and kaya toast, a stark contrast to the contemporary cafes nearby, yet a vibrant hub of activity.

Further exploration delved into the history of public housing in Singapore with a visit to the old one-room rental flats in the area. Insights into their design, such as the inclusion of a mezzanine level to mitigate risks from falling objects, offered a glimpse into practical urban planning solutions. The couple also shared anecdotes from locals, like a tailor who recounted tales of the estate's past, including its association with illegal gambling and contraband cigarette trade, adding a layer of cautionary intrigue to the narrative.

The tour highlighted unique businesses, such as a Traditional Chinese Medicine shop displaying a saiga antelope head and selling dried cockroaches for medicinal purposes. A significant stop was the Sze Thye Cake Shop, a venerable establishment since 1950, reputedly the last in Singapore to craft Teochew sugar lions, intricate offerings for temples.

The journey culminated at the one-room rental flat of Uncle Chow, a man whose life trajectory from secret society member to contractor and craftsman has transformed his living space into an art sanctuary. His home, adorned with lush greenery and vibrant mosaic art, evoked a whimsical, Studio Ghibli-esque charm. The interior, beginning with a pebble-strewn entryway, defied the limitations of its size, especially the plant-filled kitchen and bathroom with its soil floor. Every element, imbued with Uncle Chow's stories and artistic vision, made the small flat feel expansive. Select artworks, including customisable unit number plates crafted with Italian mosaic tiles, were available for purchase, offering a tangible piece of this unique heritage.





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