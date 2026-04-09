High Court Rules Against Employer in Overtime Pay Dispute, Protecting Migrant Workers' Rights

A migrant worker wins a two-year legal battle after the High Court ruled that employers cannot use fixed monthly allowances to offset overtime pay, upholding the principles of fair labor practices and protecting workers' rights to accurate compensation.

In a landmark decision, the High Court of Singapore has sided with a migrant worker , Gena Hulash Ram, in a two-year legal battle against his former employer, Lim Joo Huat Enterprise, a fresh produce wholesaler. The court overturned a lower tribunal's ruling and ordered the employer to pay Mr. Ram more than $5,700 in unpaid overtime wages.

The ruling, delivered on April 7, 2026, by Justice Philip Jeyaretnam, clarifies the legal boundaries of overtime pay and fixed monthly allowances under Singapore's employment laws. The central issue revolved around whether a fixed monthly allowance could be used to offset overtime pay, a practice the court unequivocally deemed unlawful. The case highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers and the importance of ensuring fair labor practices. Mr. Ram, an Indian national, worked as a packer for Lim Joo Huat Enterprise from December 2022 to August 2023. His initial employment contract, as outlined in an in-principle approval letter from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), stipulated a basic monthly salary of $1,000, along with two allowances: $200 for housing and $300 for 'others'. The 'others' allowance, the nature of which was unspecified, became the contentious point of the dispute. The MOM letter also specified an overtime rate of $7.87 per hour. Following his employment, Mr. Ram filed a claim with the Employment Claims Tribunal in December 2023, seeking $5,711.11 in unpaid overtime. His employer argued that the $300 'others' allowance already covered overtime work, regardless of the hours worked. The tribunal, while acknowledging Mr. Ram's entitlement to compensation for overtime, initially allowed the employer to offset the overtime pay against the fixed allowance, effectively reducing his claim to $3,254.84. Dissatisfied with this outcome, Mr. Ram appealed the decision to the High Court.\Justice Jeyaretnam's ruling clarified a crucial point of law regarding the Employment Act and related regulations. The court firmly established that fixed monthly allowances cannot be used to circumvent or reduce the overtime pay due to an employee. The employer argued that the 'others' allowance was intended to cover overtime hours. However, the High Court rejected this argument, emphasizing that MOM regulations clearly define 'fixed monthly allowances' and stipulate that they must not include any form of overtime payment. The court found that this practice was incompatible with the established regulations and the spirit of the law. Justice Jeyaretnam underscored that, regardless of any perceived administrative convenience, employers are not permitted to include an employee's overtime pay, whether in part or in whole, within a fixed monthly allowance. He cautioned that such a practice would effectively diminish the declared overtime rate and undermine the rights of workers. The High Court, therefore, reinstated Mr. Ram's full claim of $5,711.11, calculated based on the actual overtime hours worked. In addition, the court awarded $9,000 in costs against the employer. This judgment sends a strong message to employers in Singapore, emphasizing their responsibility to adhere to fair labor practices and accurately calculate and pay overtime wages in accordance with the law. The legal team representing Mr. Ram, consisting of lawyers Melvin Chan Kah Keen and Amelia Tan Han Ru from TSMP Law Corporation, provided their services pro bono, demonstrating their commitment to supporting migrant workers who may not have the financial means to afford legal representation. The High Court praised their efforts, acknowledging their contribution to upholding the principles of justice and fairness within the legal profession. Mr. Chan has commented that the sum may seem small to some, but it is significant to the worker. It is unfortunately, common for employers to take advantage of the fact that a worker may not know their rights or afford representation.\The case also serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by migrant workers and the importance of organizations dedicated to their welfare, such as the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and Transient Workers Count Too. Mr. Chan acknowledged that he had come to know of Mr. Ram's case through the latter organization, which works to support and advocate for the rights of migrant workers in Singapore. The ruling is expected to have a broader impact on the employment landscape in Singapore, prompting employers to review their compensation practices and ensure compliance with the law. It underlines the importance of accurate record-keeping of overtime hours and transparent compensation policies. The victory for Mr. Ram signifies a step towards greater protection for the rights of all workers, particularly those who are often more vulnerable, and reinforces the principle of fair treatment within the workplace. This decision ensures that employers cannot manipulate pay structures to avoid paying overtime as required by law. The High Court's decision sets a precedent, reinforcing the principle that overtime pay must be calculated and paid based on actual hours worked, and cannot be offset by fixed monthly allowances. The judgment serves as a deterrent to employers who may be tempted to exploit loopholes in employment laws and reaffirms the importance of upholding the rights of all workers in Singapore. The case, therefore, not only secures financial justice for Mr. Ram but also contributes to a more equitable and transparent employment environment for all migrant workers in Singapore





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