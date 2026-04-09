High Court Rules Against Employer's Overtime Pay Practice, Awards Migrant Worker Over $5,700

The High Court in Singapore ruled in favor of a migrant worker in a two-year legal battle, finding the employer's method of offsetting overtime pay with a fixed allowance unlawful. The court reinstated the worker's full claim for unpaid overtime, setting a precedent for fair labor practices.

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has sided with a migrant worker, overturning a lower tribunal's decision and ordering his former employer to pay over $5,700 in unpaid overtime. This decision, delivered on April 7th, 2026, represents a significant victory for worker rights and clarifies the interpretation of Singapore's employment law s concerning overtime pay .

The case, brought by Indian national Gena Hulash Ram against Lim Joo Huat Enterprise, centered on the legality of using a fixed monthly allowance to offset overtime compensation. The court found the employer's practice unlawful, emphasizing that fixed allowances cannot be used to circumvent the proper calculation and payment of overtime wages as stipulated by the Employment Act and its related regulations. Mr. Gena, who worked as a packer for the fresh produce wholesaler from December 2022 to August 2023, initially had an employment contract approved by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) which outlined a basic salary of $1,000 per month and two allowances, $200 for housing and $300 for 'others'. The overtime rate was set at $7.87 per hour. The crux of the dispute revolved around the 'others' allowance and whether it could be used to cover overtime hours worked, a practice the High Court decisively rejected. The legal battle began when Mr. Gena filed a claim with the Employment Claims Tribunal in December 2023, seeking the full amount of his unpaid overtime, totaling $5,711.11. His employer argued that the fixed $300 allowance already covered overtime, regardless of the actual hours worked. While the Employment Claims Tribunal acknowledged that Mr. Gena had indeed worked overtime, it allowed the employer to offset the fixed allowance against the calculated overtime pay. Consequently, his claim was reduced to $3,254.84. This decision prompted Mr. Gena to appeal to the High Court, asserting the fundamental principle that overtime compensation should be based on the actual hours worked and not be subject to a fixed, capped payment structure. \The High Court's decision underscores the importance of adhering to the specific guidelines outlined in the Employment Act. The employer's argument that the 'others' allowance could lawfully serve as a fixed payment for overtime was firmly rejected. The court clarified that, according to MOM regulations, fixed monthly allowances must not include any form of overtime payment. This means overtime pay must be calculated separately based on the hourly rate and the number of hours worked, thereby protecting workers from potential exploitation or underpayment. Justice Jeyaretnam, presiding over the appeal, highlighted that allowing fixed allowances to encompass overtime payments would effectively undermine the intended overtime rate and violate the principles of fair labor practices. The High Court's ruling reinstated Mr. Gena's original claim for $5,711.11, calculated accurately based on his worked overtime hours. The court also ordered the employer to pay $9,000 in costs, further emphasizing the seriousness of the violation. The pro bono legal representation provided by lawyers Melvin Chan Kah Keen and Amelia Tan Han Ru from TSMP Law Corporation was commended by Justice Jeyaretnam. The legal team's dedication to advocating for a migrant worker who might have otherwise been unable to afford legal assistance was recognized as exemplary. The outcome serves as a potent reminder of the significance of accessing legal aid and underscores the vital role that pro bono legal services play in upholding justice and protecting the rights of vulnerable workers. Mr. Chan emphasized the significance of the award, especially for Mr. Gena, noting that the sum, although seemingly modest to some, held considerable importance for him. He also pointed out the unfortunate tendency of some employers to take advantage of migrant workers by assuming they may be reluctant to pursue claims or unable to secure legal representation. The case therefore highlights the crucial need for consistent enforcement of labor laws and the protection of workers from potential exploitation. \The impact of this High Court decision extends beyond the specific case, setting a precedent that will likely influence how employers in Singapore manage overtime pay. The ruling serves as a clear warning against practices that attempt to circumvent the proper calculation and payment of overtime. It reinforces the principle that workers are entitled to be compensated accurately for the hours they work, and that employers cannot use fixed allowances to arbitrarily cap or limit overtime pay. This decision is expected to strengthen workers' rights and promote a fairer and more transparent employment landscape. The case outcome also highlights the importance of raising awareness among migrant workers about their rights and available avenues for legal recourse when faced with unfair labor practices. The involvement of organizations like the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and Transient Workers Count Too, which work to support migrant workers, is essential in providing guidance and support to those who may be unaware of their rights or hesitant to come forward. The legal team’s involvement in Mr. Gena's case, which came about through the work of such organizations, underscores the importance of building stronger ties between legal professionals, NGOs, and the migrant worker community. This case reinforces the value of legal representation and demonstrates the tangible impact that it has on the lives of workers, particularly in defending their economic rights. The legal precedent set by this case, therefore, is expected to encourage a shift toward more transparent employment practices, leading to a more equitable working environment for all migrant workers. It also underlines the essential role of law and advocacy in safeguarding employee rights and preventing exploitative labor practices, contributing to a more just and sustainable work environment





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Overtime Pay Migrant Worker Rights Singapore High Court Employment Law Unfair Labor Practices

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