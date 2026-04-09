High Court Rules Against Offsetting Overtime Pay with Fixed Allowances in Landmark Migrant Worker Case

The High Court ruled that employers cannot use fixed monthly allowances to offset overtime pay, awarding a migrant worker over $5,700 in unpaid overtime. The case sets a precedent against employers attempting to circumvent fair compensation practices for migrant workers.

In a significant legal victory for migrant workers , the High Court has ruled against the practice of using fixed monthly allowances to offset overtime pay . This landmark decision, delivered on April 7, 2026, stems from a two-year legal battle initiated by Indian national Gena Hulash Ram against his former employer, Lim Joo Huat Enterprise.

The case centered on the legality of the company's treatment of overtime pay, ultimately resulting in the High Court overturning a lower tribunal's ruling and ordering the employer to pay Mr. Ram more than $5,700 in unpaid overtime. The crux of the matter revolved around whether a fixed monthly allowance, in this instance a $300 'others' allowance, could be considered compensation for overtime hours worked. The court found that this practice contravened Singapore's employment laws, setting a crucial precedent for future cases involving migrant worker rights.\Mr. Ram, who worked as a packer for the fresh produce wholesaler from December 2022 to August 2023, had an employment agreement specifying a basic salary and various allowances. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had approved a basic salary of $1,000 per month, along with $200 for housing and the contested $300 for 'others'. The initial approval also set the overtime rate at $7.87 per hour. Following his employment, Mr. Ram filed a claim with the Employment Claims Tribunal for the full amount of his unpaid overtime, totaling over $5,700. The employer argued that the $300 allowance already covered overtime, regardless of the actual hours worked, which was upheld by the lower tribunal. However, the High Court disagreed with this interpretation, finding it to be inconsistent with the Employment Act and MOM regulations. The High Court's ruling emphasized that fixed monthly allowances cannot include any form of overtime payment, effectively clarifying that overtime pay must be calculated based on the actual hours worked at the agreed rate. This safeguards against employers attempting to circumvent fair compensation by lumping overtime pay into other, potentially fixed, allowances, and highlights the importance of precise and transparent employment contracts for the protection of workers.\Justice Philip Jeyaretnam, presiding over the High Court appeal, explicitly stated that employers cannot cap or provide a fixed sum for overtime payments, reaffirming the principle that employees should be paid according to the actual overtime hours they have worked. He also pointed out that MOM regulations clearly define employment terms, and fixed monthly allowances must not encompass any overtime payments. Furthermore, the court rejected the employer's argument of administrative convenience, emphasizing that it was not permissible to include overtime pay, in whole or in part, within the 'others' allowance. The court reinstated Mr. Ram's full claim of $5,711.11, calculated based on the actual hours of overtime worked, and also awarded $9,000 in costs against the employer. This case serves as a critical reminder of the legal obligations of employers to comply with Singapore's employment laws, particularly concerning overtime pay for employees. The pro bono legal representation provided by lawyers Melvin Chan Kah Keen and Amelia Tan Han Ru from TSMP Law Corporation was also commended by the court. Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr. Chan highlighted the significance of the sum, even if small in the local context, to Mr. Ram, and the potential exploitation of migrant workers due to their vulnerability and limited resources, a point underscored by the ruling. Mr. Ram has since left Singapore, but this case remains a significant win for migrant worker rights, setting a clear precedent against practices that undermine fair employment and the accurate calculation and payment of overtime





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