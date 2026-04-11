High Court Rules in Favor of Migrant Worker, Ordering Overtime Pay and Setting Precedent

The High Court in Singapore overturned a tribunal decision, ruling that a migrant worker's employer must pay over S$5,700 in unpaid overtime. The case clarified overtime payment regulations, emphasizing the need for accurate calculations and prohibiting fixed allowances from covering overtime hours.

Singapore's High Court has delivered a significant legal victory for a migrant worker , overturning a previous tribunal ruling and ordering his former employer to pay over S$5,700 in unpaid overtime wages. The case, which spanned two years, centered on the interpretation of Singapore's employment law s concerning overtime compensation.

Justice Philip Jeyaretnam, in his judgment on Tuesday, found that the employer's practice of compensating overtime through a fixed monthly allowance violated these laws. This decision reinforces the importance of clear and compliant employment practices, particularly for migrant workers. The ruling underscores the courts commitment to protecting workers' rights and ensuring fair compensation, setting a precedent that impacts employers across various sectors.\The core of the dispute revolved around a S$300 monthly allowance listed as 'others' on the worker's employment records. The employer argued that this allowance was intended to cover all overtime work, regardless of the actual hours worked. However, the court unequivocally rejected this argument, stating that such an arrangement was inconsistent with the statutory requirements governing overtime pay. The worker, Gena Hulash Ram, had worked as a packer, and his employment contract clearly specified both a basic salary and a separate hourly overtime rate. The Ministry of Manpower's documentation also highlighted the distinction between basic salary, fixed allowances, and overtime pay. Justice Jeyaretnam emphasized that fixed monthly allowances should not include any component of overtime compensation. This clarity is crucial in preventing employers from circumventing the regulations designed to ensure fair wages for overtime work. The case serves as a warning against practices that dilute the declared overtime rate and undermine worker protections, a practice that the court has now firmly rejected.\Following his appeal, the High Court reinstated Gena's full claim of S$5,711.11 in unpaid overtime wages. The court also ordered the employer to pay S$9,000 in legal costs. The judge clarified that overtime must be calculated strictly based on the actual number of hours worked, and employers cannot impose a cap or fixed sum on overtime payments. The case was supported by migrant worker advocacy groups, underlining the wider significance of the ruling for vulnerable workers. The High Court’s decision sends a clear message about the importance of adhering to employment laws and ensuring that workers receive the compensation they are rightfully entitled to. Gena, who has since left Singapore, was represented pro bono by lawyers from TSMP Law Corporation, and the judge commended their efforts in this case. This victory is a significant win for migrant worker rights and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of fair labor practices within Singapore's legal framework. This case has reinforced the importance of following the law and the judiciary's commitment to protect worker's rights





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrant Worker Overtime Pay Employment Law Singapore High Court Labor Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High Court Rules Against Employer's Overtime Pay Practice, Awards Migrant Worker Over $5,700The High Court in Singapore ruled in favor of a migrant worker in a two-year legal battle, finding the employer's method of offsetting overtime pay with a fixed allowance unlawful. The court reinstated the worker's full claim for unpaid overtime, setting a precedent for fair labor practices.

Read more »

Johor Emerges as High-Impact Investment Destination, Attracting Global Tech CompaniesJohor is gaining recognition as a prime investment location, drawing interest from global companies in high-tech and innovation-driven sectors. A Johor state executive councillor highlighted the state's growing potential for economic growth through technology and innovation, citing significant investments in advanced materials. The development aligns with the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, positioning Johor as a new regional growth hub.

Read more »

Gas Prices Remain High Despite Ceasefire: Why Relief at the Pump is UnlikelyThe recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran has not translated into lower gas prices for Americans. This article explains why relief at the pump is unlikely due to ongoing issues with the Strait of Hormuz and other factors impacting the global oil supply.

Read more »

Appeals court judges raise questions about severity of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 4-year prison sentenceNEW YORK — Federal appeals court judges questioned during oral arguments Thursday (April 9) whether a roughly four-year prison term given to Sean 'Diddy' Combs for the hip-hop mogul's conviction on prostitution-related charges was too harsh.

Read more »

US and Iran prepare for high-level talks as Israel and Hezbollah trade more fireISLAMABAD - With the ceasefire in Iran still shaky, US Vice President JD Vance headed Friday (April 10) to Pakistan for high-level talks with Iranian officials, as Israel and Hezbollah militants traded fire and Tehran maintained its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Jurong East Incident Fuels Debate on PMA Regulations as New Rules LoomA video of women using Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) irresponsibly at a Jurong East traffic junction has sparked controversy and highlighted concerns about the enforcement of upcoming PMA regulations in Singapore. The incident has led to a debate on public safety, parental responsibility, and the effectiveness of the new laws.

Read more »