High-Protein Products Flood Singapore Supermarkets as Fitness Culture Grows

Singapore's supermarkets are seeing a surge in high-protein products, driven by a booming fitness culture. From traditional foods to snacks and drinks, brands are capitalizing on the trend, with convenience stores and online platforms expanding their protein-focused offerings. Health experts warn that not all protein sources are equal, but consumers continue to embrace these products despite higher costs.

The surge in high-protein products across Singapore's supermarkets reflects a growing fitness culture , but health experts caution that not all protein sources are equal. Beyond traditional high-protein foods like chicken, salmon, and eggs, a wide array of products—including cereals, yogurt, chips, and even water—now prominently display their protein content on packaging.

This trend has moved beyond gym enthusiasts to everyday consumers, with brands expanding their high-protein offerings to meet demand. Convenience stores like 7-Eleven have dedicated protein sections, while online platforms like Foodpanda report increased searches for protein-rich items. Local brands such as Oatside and Magnolia have introduced high-protein variants of their products, catering to consumer preferences.

Despite higher prices, shoppers are willing to pay for these products, as seen with Meiji's high-protein milk costing twice as much as its regular counterpart. Businesses are capitalizing on this trend, with promotions like Guzman Y Gomez's 'double-protein' deals and Goodlato's high-protein ice cream seeing a 30% sales boost.

The popularity of high-protein diets in Singapore can be linked to global trends, including the rise of weight-management drugs like Ozempic, which led influencers to promote protein-rich diets as a cost-effective alternative for weight loss





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