Historic Block 1 in East Coast Road to be Preserved and Refurbished for Community Use

Block 1, a low-rise HDB block in East Coast Road built in 1963, will be retained and retrofitted instead of being torn down. The decision reflects a commitment to preserving the building's historical character and reimagining it as a community space for residents, with plans for active ageing, youth programs, and social enterprises. Community engagement sessions will help shape the building's future.

The year 2024 brought welcome news for residents of East Coast Road , specifically concerning Block 1 , a housing structure erected in 1963. The authorities declared that this block, a relic of the past, would be preserved and meticulously retrofitted, transforming it into a vibrant community space for the enjoyment of its inhabitants.

This decision marked a significant shift from the initial plan of demolition, a prospect that had stirred mixed emotions among the long-time residents who held deep sentimental attachments to the building.<\/p>

The announcement ignited a wave of relief and joy, particularly for those whose lives were interwoven with the fabric of Block 1. For example, Madam Dawn Tam, whose childhood memories were intrinsically linked to the block, expressed her overwhelming happiness, her tears a testament to the emotional significance of the structure. The decision to conserve Block 1 resonates deeply within the community, offering a tangible link to the past and a promising vision for the future.<\/p>

The essence of the building, a low-rise HDB block, is that it provided housing for families displaced after a major fire in 1962 destroyed numerous homes in Kampong Siglap. The other three blocks, in contrast, have already been demolished as part of a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme project.On April 11th, a significant community engagement session brought together about thirty Siglap residents, including Madam Tam, at the Siglap South Community Centre.<\/p>

The session, facilitated by the People’s Association (PA) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), served as a collaborative platform for residents to envision the transformation of Block 1. The initiative allowed for residents to share ideas for the revitalized structure. Madam Tam proposed a fascinating concept: converting some units into museum spaces to showcase personal narratives and cherished possessions, effectively capturing the rich tapestry of community history. She believed such a museum would be a poignant means of preserving and passing on the community’s heritage to future generations.<\/p>

The SLA and PA acknowledged that the final plans for the refurbished building were still in the conceptual phase but hinted at repurposing the space to cater to active ageing programs, youth initiatives, and social enterprises, ensuring the block becomes a dynamic hub for all age groups. Emphasis on preserving architectural elements, like the signature grille gates and mosaic tiles, reflects a commitment to retaining the building's historical character. These features serve as tangible anchors to the past, reminding residents of their shared experiences and collective memories.<\/p>

Minister for Law and East Coast GRC MP Edwin Tong highlighted the importance of Block 1 as a familiar landmark in the Joo Chiat area, pointing out its role as a reminder of the services and shops that once thrived within its walls. The retention of the building, he said, was a deliberate decision to preserve a piece of Joo Chiat's shared history and to reimagine it as a valuable community space.<\/p>

The project overseen by the SLA will include addition and alteration works, such as the installation of a lift and new staircases. Structural strengthening will also be carried out to enhance the building's safety and longevity. Mr. Tong emphasized that the community's valuable input, gathered through engagement sessions, would guide the development of Block 1 into a community-centric space. He communicated the government's aim to have the retrofitting work completed around 2029.<\/p>

More small group discussions will be held in the coming weeks to collect residents' personal stories, suggestions, and hopes for the renewed Block 1. Mr. Tay Chen Peng, a resident for 15 years, expressed his delight at the government's decision to preserve the block, commending its intention to transform the space into a community-centric environment. His wish is for the renovated area to serve older residents, possibly by offering guided exercise sessions to foster their well-being. This sentiment resonates with the broader desire of the community to create a space that caters to all residents, reflecting the values of preserving history, promoting community engagement, and ensuring a welcoming environment for all generations.<\/p>





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