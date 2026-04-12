Historic HDB Block 1 in East Coast Road to Be Preserved and Retrofitted into Community Space

Block 1, a historic HDB block built in 1963, will be retained and retrofitted instead of being torn down. This decision, driven by community input, will transform the space into a hub for residents with plans for active aging, youth programs, and social enterprises, while retaining its architectural features and rich history.

In a significant decision announced in 2024, the authorities have committed to retaining and retrofitting Block 1 on East Coast Road , a building constructed in 1963, transforming it into a vibrant community space for residents. This decision marks a departure from the initial plans to demolish the low-rise block as part of a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme.

The announcement has been met with widespread joy and nostalgia among the residents, many of whom have deep-rooted memories associated with the block. For Madam Dawn Tam, Block 1 is a repository of cherished childhood memories, ranging from playing with chickens and watching her mother sell bread to communal television viewing with neighbors. The news of its conservation brought her to tears, reflecting the profound emotional connection she and many others have with the building. Block 1, along with three other low-rise HDB blocks, was originally built in 1963 to provide housing for families displaced by a devastating fire in Kampong Siglap in 1962. \On April 11, a community engagement session organized by the People’s Association (PA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) at the Siglap South Community Centre brought together approximately 30 residents, including Madam Tam, to brainstorm ideas for the future of the retrofitted block. The initiative aims to gather community input to shape the space in a way that reflects the needs and aspirations of the residents. Ideas discussed include transforming some units into museum spaces to showcase personal stories and artifacts, preserving the history and the unique character of the community, and passing down the shared memories to the next generations. SLA and PA have indicated that the refurbished building will be designed to cater to active aging programs, youth activities, and social enterprises. The retrofitting project will prioritize the preservation of key architectural features, such as the iconic grille gates and mosaic tiles, to ensure that the building retains its historical charm and embodies the shared experiences of the community. Minister for Law and East Coast GRC MP Edwin Tong highlighted Block 1’s significance as a familiar landmark in Joo Chiat, recalling the services that once existed there, including clinics and small shops, and emphasizing the distinct design characteristic of early HDB blocks. He stated that the decision to retain the building was deliberate, intended to preserve a piece of Joo Chiat's shared history and to transform it into a community hub. \The project overseen by SLA, will involve addition and alteration works on the six-decade-old structure, including the installation of a lift, the construction of new staircases, and structural strengthening. Mr. Tong further emphasized that the suggestions provided by residents and community members during the engagement sessions will be instrumental in shaping the development of Block 1 into a community-centric space designed to serve the community for years to come. In a Facebook post, he announced that the government anticipates the retrofitting work to be completed around 2029. He also mentioned that more small group discussions will be organized in the coming weeks to collect residents' personal memories, ideas, and aspirations for the future of the block. Mr. Tay Chen Peng, a resident who has lived near Block 1 for 15 years, expressed his delight at the decision to conserve the block, noting his support for the plan to transform the space into a community-focused area and his appreciation for preserving the “kampung feeling.” The 35-year-old further expressed his hope that the new space would cater to older residents, potentially including guided exercise sessions designed to promote healthy aging





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HDB Retrofitting Community Space East Coast Road Historical Preservation

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