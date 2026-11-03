Julian Cheung reportedly wealthy enough to support three generations, uncle says

Hong Kong actor-singer Julian Cheung has reportedly earned enough to support three generations of his family, according to his uncle Charlie Cho. Cheung has scaled back acting and returned to TVB after 13 years in The City That Never Sleeps.

Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung has reportedly earned enough to support three generations of his family, according to his uncle, former Category III actor Charlie Cho.

In an interview with the Hong Kong media, the 76-year-old Cho recalled advising his nephew, now 55, to be more selective about his acting projects once he had accumulated enough wealth to provide for his family and the generations to come. Cho said he told Cheung that if the money he earned was enough to last three generations, he could afford to choose the projects he wanted to take on.

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Julian Cheung Enough Money Three Generations

If it was not enough, he would have to work hard. He explained that by three generations, he meant Cheung could spend the money throughout his lifetime, his son could do the same, and there would still be enough left for his grandson, who would not even be able to spend it all. According to Cho, Cheung later told him that he had indeed earned enough.

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This prompted Cheung to take his uncle's advice and focus on projects he genuinely enjoys. While the interview was published in May this year, the news recently got renewed attention when Cheung returned to TVB after 13 years to star in the currently airing drama The City That Never Sleeps.

Julian Cheung Return to TVB Drama

Cheung, who joined show business in 1991, has gained much attention for his performance in the new drama as the villainous CEO Koon Hau Yin, as well as his intimate scene with Hera Chan's character Kwon Chi Woon. He has noticeably scaled back his acting commitments in recent years. His previous major television role was in the 2022 series Modern Dynasty, and his last film The Prosecutor was released in 2024.

Cheung and his wife, actress Anita Yuen, are also believed to have amassed considerable wealth through their respective careers and investments. Reports have linked the pair, who married in 2001, to a portfolio of residential and commercial properties. Cheung has also reportedly invested in valuable paintings. Yuen's collection of luxury Hermes handbags is believed to add to the couple's wealth. She was also in the 2021 Anita's collection of Hermes handbags.