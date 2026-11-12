Hoax bomb alerts hit 6,300 Italian schools, UK and Ireland schools, police monitor

Around 6,300 schools in Italy were evacuated after bomb warnings, while schools in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland received similar hoax emails from abroad. No danger was found and classes continued in the UK and Ireland.

Schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after around 6,300 of them received bomb warnings, the latest in a series of threats and cyberattacks around Europe against supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and broadcasters.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland said many of their schools received a similar email threat from abroad, but it was classed as a hoax and did not disrupt classes. In Italy, schools closed swiftly after the warnings, prompting many parents to drop what they were doing to collect children. Students from the Matteotti Pellico Institute were evacuated due to a bomb threat across all school sites in Turin. Police officers inspected a classroom inside the A.B.

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Parents react to school evacuations

Cairoli primary school in Rome after it was evacuated. My daughter Dafne started crying because the kids did not understand what was happening, and she was still shaken when I picked her up, said Nensi Bego, parent of a child at the Mazzini middle school in Rome. This is so annoying. It is obvious it is just a hoax that disrupts lessons and disrupts everyone day.

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A copy of the message seen by Reuters also included a threat to target Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She said the bomb alerts posed no danger and that police and other public bodies were monitoring the situation. One school in Rome informed parents through a messaging app that all students have been taken to a safe area and remain under the supervision of teaching staff.

The email received in Italy was signed Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan, according to a copy of the message seen by Reuters. The school emails are public. Sending the bomb alert messages was as easy as drinking a glass of water, a national security source told Reuters. The same purported author claimed responsibility for email bomb threats sent on Friday to newsrooms in Ireland and Bulgaria.

Officials suspect Russian cyber campaign

Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind a campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow invasion. Russia denies that and accuses the West of a smear campaign. Iran is another suspect. France summoned Iran ambassador on Tuesday after accusing Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets last week.

Iran rejected those accusations as baseless and hostile. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Wednesday threats were part of a clear strategy to spread fear and create anxiety, according to Adnkronos news agency. It is not always the work of foreign countries or hostile entities. There are also attention-seekers and lunatics who, at a time like this, cannot wait to unleash terror in a city or a region, he added.

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School leaders warn of disruption impact

Antonello Giannelli, head of the Italian School Principals Association, said the alerts were upsetting for students, families and school staff. Even though today threats are clearly hoaxes, we cannot underestimate the consequences of incidents that alarm entire school communities and disrupt the normal conduct of educational activities, he said. The warnings are the latest in a series of threats and cyberattacks around Europe against supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic and TV broadcasters.

Authorities in Italy, the UK and Ireland continued to monitor the situation, while stressing that the emails appeared designed to cause disruption rather than pose a real danger.