Singapore's Home Team Festival 2026 at Suntec Singapore features interactive zones, robotics, and AI tools to demonstrate national security capabilities to the public.

The Home Team Festival 2026 opened its doors to the public at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, offering a comprehensive look at the operational capabilities of Singapore's security and emergency services. Running from Friday, November 20, to November 22, this sixth edition of the triennial event invites citizens to explore the latest technologies and initiatives safeguarding the nation.

Home Team Festival 2026 Launches with Immersive Zones

The Home Team Festival 2026 serves as the largest public showcase of the Home Team's capabilities and technologies, themed "Together, We are #HomeTeamHeroes". Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming emphasized that the event allows the government to share the specific tools and missions designed to keep Singapore safe and secure. Visitors can navigate through four distinct immersive zones: Inspire, Illuminate, Imagine, and Involve, each designed to highlight different aspects of national safety.

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The festival marks a significant moment for public engagement, as it is held only once every three years and remains free and open to all members of the public. The event aims to foster a deeper appreciation of the work conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and its various agencies. By providing hands-on experiences, the organizers hope to demonstrate how Singaporeans can actively participate in maintaining the nation's security and resilience.

Inspire and Illuminate Zones Highlight Operational Heroes

The Inspire Zone focuses on narratives of courage, service, and community partnerships within the Home Team framework. Visitors can witness live operational demonstrations featuring officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. The zone also showcases the vital roles of specialized animals, including the Singapore Police Force K9 Unit and the Singapore Civil Defence Force search dogs, which support frontline operations and critical search-and-rescue missions.

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A key feature of the Inspire Zone is an interactive milestone wall celebrating the 50th anniversary of Yellow Ribbon Singapore. This exhibit traces the organization's extensive work in supporting the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates and ex-offenders into society. These displays serve to humanize the work of the Home Team and highlight the collaborative efforts required to maintain social cohesion.

Moving into the Illuminate Zone, attendees gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on how agencies leverage technology to combat evolving threats. The Central Narcotics Bureau presents visual displays and demonstrations on how science and technology are utilized to tackle modern drug-related challenges. This zone bridges the gap between public perception and the complex, technical nature of law enforcement work.

Interactive augmented reality experiences are also central to the Illuminate Zone. The Gambling Regulatory Authority offers a simulation of a casino environment, demonstrating entry safeguards and responsible gambling measures. Meanwhile, the Internal Security Department provides three interactive stations where visitors can learn to handle communal tensions, spot signs of radicalisation, and decode secret communications to catch a spy through simulated scenarios.

The Imagine Zone is dedicated to showcasing emerging technologies that will shape the future of Home Team operations. A major highlight is the first public appearance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force Vehicle Extrication Robot. This advanced machine is designed to assist responders in managing the unique challenges posed by electric vehicles involved in accidents, ensuring faster and safer extrication processes.

Also making its debut is the Singapore Civil Defence Force seventh-generation Enhanced Ambulance, known as the Gen 7E. Operationalised in July 2026, this ambulance was developed in partnership with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency. It features a redesigned cabin with enhanced safety and clinical capabilities, allowing it to be reconfigured to transport two patients simultaneously during multi-casualty incidents.

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Visitors can also engage with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency through hands-on robotics experiences. The agency allows attendees to take direct control of humanoid robots, providing a tangible understanding of how automation supports emergency response. Additionally, an interactive demonstration illustrates how AI-powered tools detect manipulated audio and video, addressing the growing threat of deepfake technology.

Involve Zone Teaches Scam Awareness and Security Skills

The Involve Zone encourages active participation by allowing visitors to play a direct role in keeping Singapore safe and secure. The Singapore Police Force hosts an anti-scam public education zone, where attendees learn about common scams, the dangers of becoming a scam mule, and effective protection strategies for themselves and their loved ones.

Interactive challenges are designed to test and improve public awareness of security protocols. The Singapore Prison Service offers a Cell Search Challenge, which tests observation skills as participants search a simulated prison cell for hidden contraband within a five-minute time limit. These activities ensure that the public leaves with practical knowledge and a heightened sense of vigilance.

Throughout the three-day event, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming and other officials emphasized the importance of community involvement in national security. The festival serves as a platform to reinforce the message that safety is a shared responsibility. By demonstrating the sophisticated tools and dedicated personnel behind the scenes, the Home Team aims to build stronger trust and cooperation with the citizens it serves.