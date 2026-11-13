Home Team Trust Hits 10 Year High Amid Tech Expansion

Singapore Home Team records 95% public trust and plans 200,000 cameras by 2030 while leveraging ERP 2 data for crime detection starting in 2027.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam announced on Friday, November 13 that public confidence in the Home Team has reached a ten year high. Speaking at the Minister's Awards Presentation Ceremony at the Home Team Academy in Chua Chu Kang, Shanmugam highlighted that almost 95 per cent of respondents in last year's public perception survey expressed confidence in the Home Team's ability to keep Singapore safe and secure in 2025.

Record Trust Scores and Global Safety Metrics

The 95 per cent trust level represents the highest figure recorded in a decade, underscoring the effectiveness of current law enforcement strategies. To provide global context, Shanmugam cited Gallup's 2025 Global Safety Report which found that 98 per cent of respondents felt safe walking alone at night. He emphasized that such high scores are exceptional, noting that developing countries typically struggle to exceed 70 per cent even in well managed nations.

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Singapore continues to rank among the safest countries in the world according to these international benchmarks. The Minister pointed out that the strong public sentiment reflects a deep seated trust in the institutions responsible for national security and law enforcement. This confidence serves as a critical foundation for implementing new technological initiatives aimed at further enhancing public safety.

Massive PolCam Rollout and AI Crime Detection

The Singapore Police announced a major infrastructure expansion that includes deploying more than 200,000 police cameras, known as PolCam, islandwide by the mid 2030s. These sensors will provide officers with timely and reliable information to respond to incidents, identify suspects, and deploy resources more effectively. The use of PolCam in public places has already helped solve more than 10,000 crime cases, demonstrating the tangible value of widespread surveillance.

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Additionally, the Home Team will begin using data from the new Electronic Road Pricing, or ERP 2, system to detect and solve crimes starting in January 2027. Shanmugam stated that utilizing data from sensors including ERP 2 provides a faster way of getting to the truth during investigations. This integration marks a significant shift towards data driven policing where traffic infrastructure directly supports criminal investigations.

Operational Successes and Award Recognitions

Recent operations have validated the effectiveness of coordinated enforcement efforts. A joint operation involving the Singapore Police Force, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Hong Kong Police Force, and Royal Malaysia Police resulted in 12 arrests across three jurisdictions. This action targeted Operation Apollo Blaze, which dismantled scam syndicates using gateway machines to route overseas scam calls through local phone lines.

Technological integration also played a role in a separate incident where the use of surveillance technology helped authorities receive a report of a man suspected of possessing a gun. Further investigations led to four more arrests with additional weapons, etomidate vape pods, suspected drugs, and drug paraphernalia seized. These outcomes illustrate how sensor data and cross agency collaboration lead to concrete enforcement results.

Strategic Investments and Future Enforcement

Investment in technology extends beyond cameras and road sensors to include Project HT SkyGuardian. This initiative provides advanced drone capabilities for autonomous aerial surveillance, rapid incident response, and the delivery of life saving equipment. Developed by the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force, and Home Team Science and Technology Agency, this project enhances the Home Team's capacity to handle complex emergencies.

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During the ceremony, a total of 104 awards were presented to recognize outstanding officers, teams, and agencies. The awards comprised four Home Team Achievement Awards, 96 Ministry of Home Affairs Operational Excellence Awards, and four Distinguished Star Service Awards. Shanmugam identified strong mission sense, teamwork, and the agility to adapt as key qualities among the recipients. He emphasized that effective coordination relies on trust built before emergencies occur, professional standards, and clear command and control structures.