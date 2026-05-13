Homebound Senior Ordered to Remain in Nursing Home for Two More Years

A 63-year-old man with multiple medical conditions who is unmarried and has no children faced a difficult situation when he was evicted from his rented HDB flat and was later admitted to a nursing home. Due to disputes with service personnel, the man, who received financial assistance and home care services before the move, began to struggle with daily living and required constant care.

Court rejects senior citizen's request to return home, orders him to remain in nursing home for two more years SINGAPORE: Singapore 's Family Justice Courts have ordered a 63-year-old man to remain in a nursing home for at least two more years, ruling that his safety and medical needs outweighed his repeated pleas to return home and live independently.

The case centred on a frail and wheelchair-bound senior who suffers from multiple medical conditions and requires round-the-clock care. The man, who is unmarried and has no children, had argued that he wanted to leave the nursing home and return to the rented HDB flat he shared with his brother so he could continue living in familiar surroundings.

Health and social services, including meal deliveries, home care services, and financial assistance, were provided to him before, but those arrangements eventually stopped due to disputes with service personnel rather than a lack of resources. Medical professionals assessed that he required continuous care and concluded that placement in a nursing home would be more appropriate, despite his repeated requests to be discharged home.

Court records revealed a strained relationship between the man and his brother, who works long hours as a cleaner at a hawker center. The brother had made it clear that he was unwilling to take on caregiving responsibilities. After receiving counselling and treatment at the nursing home, the man's condition gradually improved. He reportedly began taking part in activities, interacting with other residents, and showing signs of improved mood and emotional stability.

The judge acknowledged that the law generally seeks to respect an individual's personal choices and autonomy, but intervention became necessary once all community-based care arrangements had failed and the man faced a serious risk of self-neglect. The court ordered that he remain in the nursing home for another two years for continuing treatment and counseling, with the matter to be reviewed again thereafter.

The judge expressed sympathy for the man's desire to return home, noting that his attachment to the flat represented more than just a physical residence and symbolised familiarity, independence, and dignity for the man





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Singapore Family Justice Courts Unmarried Senior Citizen HDB Flat Disputes With Service Personnel Home Care Services Medical Condition Round-The-Clock Care Nursing Home Continuous Care Counselling Strained Relationship Adult Children Welfare Payouts Employment Status Residence Status Court Order Vulnerable Adults Act Attachment To Home Counselling At Nursing Home

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