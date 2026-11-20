Honda issues recall for 810,592 vehicles across 14 humid US regions due to potential Takata airbag inflator degradation, adding to a crisis that has caused 28 deaths since 2009.

Honda announced a significant safety recall on November 20 affecting 810,592 older cars and SUVs in the United States. This massive action addresses potential ruptures in Takata air bag inflators located in vehicles sold in hot, humid climates. The announcement impacts specific models including the Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Acura ILX, and Acura RDX from the 2012 and 2013 model years.

Scope And Geographic Trigger For Honda Recall

Honda identified that these specific vehicles require immediate attention due to their presence in 14 states and territories with high humidity and temperature fluctuations. The affected regions include Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and American Samoa. The company determined that the unique environmental conditions in these areas pose a higher risk for the degradation of the air bag propellant.

Also read Toyota to recall over 314,000 US vehicles over Takata air bag rupture risk, NHTSA says

Propellant Degradation And Inflation Risks

Honda stated that long-term monitoring and detailed analysis revealed potential propellant damage in certain inflators within these specific geographic regions. Unlike millions of vehicles recalled previously, the vehicles in this new recall have air bag inflators containing a moisture-absorbing material. This specific material interacts with high humidity to accelerate chemical degradation, which can cause the inflator to rupture during deployment. The rupture could unleash metal shrapnel into the cabin, posing severe risks to drivers and passengers.

Historical Context Of Takata Safety Crisis

The defective Takata air bag inflators have been linked to at least 28 deaths in the United States since 2009. This ongoing safety issue prompted the largest auto recall in US history and has affected more than 100 million vehicles worldwide over the past decade. Two dozen major automakers have participated in recalls totaling approximately 67 million vehicles in the United States alone. Various automakers have also reported hundreds of injuries since 2009 resulting from inflators that explode upon impact.

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Current Status And Safety Of Affected Vehicles

Honda explicitly stated that there have been no injuries, crashes, or ruptures linked to the specific vehicles included in this new recall. The company found no evidence of actual failures in the targeted fleet but acted preemptively based on the scientific probability of propellant degradation. Despite the lack of reported incidents, the potential for catastrophic failure in high-humidity environments drove the decision to remove these vehicles from circulation for repairs.

Broader Industry Impact And Next Steps

This recall adds to a global crisis that has fundamentally changed automotive safety standards and consumer trust in passive restraint systems. Vehicle owners in the affected 14 regions must contact Honda dealerships to schedule inspections and replacements for the defective inflators. The company continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure all potential risks are mitigated before they result in physical harm to motorists.